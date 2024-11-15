In a thrilling encounter at Defensores del Chaco Stadium, Paraguay secured a 2-1 victory over Argentina, handing coach Lionel Scaloni’s side their third defeat in the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. Amid a series of controversial decisions, Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi confronted referee Anderson Daronco during the game.

Daronco, widely known as “the world’s strongest referee,” was at the center of the controversy during the match, with several Argentine players, including Messi, criticizing his performance. After the first half, Messi approached the referee to express his frustration over a series of contentious calls.

Cameras captured part of the exchange, with Messi telling Daronco, “You’re a coward, I don’t like you,” before heading to the locker room. One of the key flashpoints was Daronco’s decision not to send off Paraguayan center-back Omar Alderete, who scored the winning goal in the 47th minute.

Alderete had already been booked with a yellow card for a foul on Messi in the 33rd minute. Just minutes later, Messi chipped the ball over Alderete, only for the defender to obstruct his progress, bringing him down and halting a promising Argentine attack. Despite this second foul, Daronco chose not to issue a second yellow card, much to the frustration of Messi and the rest of the Argentine squad.

While the controversial officiating played a role in the game’s outcome, Argentina’s performance against Paraguay left much to be desired. Despite taking the lead in the 11th minute through Lautaro Martínez, Scaloni’s team struggled to create chances. Argentina controlled 77% of possession but managed just one shot on target from nine attempts, one of the least productive performances of Scaloni’s tenure.

Scaloni preferred not to talk about the referee

In the aftermath, Lionel Scaloni was asked about Daronco’s decision not to send off Alderete. While visibly frustrated, the Argentina coach chose to remain diplomatic.

“I can say a lot of things, but I’d rather not,” said Scaloni. “First, because it wouldn’t make sense, and second, it could come across as an excuse. I don’t want to make it sound like one. What happened on the pitch is there for everyone to see, but it doesn’t change how Paraguay won the match,” the coach ended.

What’s next for Messi and Argentina?

With the loss to Paraguay, Argentina now sits with seven wins, one draw, and three losses after 11 matches in the qualifiers, trailing Colombia, who could tie them on points with a win. The following match in Argentina’s schedule will be on Tuesday, November 19, when they will host Peru at La Bombonera, hoping to bounce back and recover from this unexpected setback.