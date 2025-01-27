At 38, Hulk, the prolific striker currently playing for Atletico Mineiro in Brazil, shows no signs of slowing down. He’s expressed confidence in his ability to compete at the highest level for several more years, even hinting at a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS) after his contract with Atletico Mineiro expires in 2027, to play with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Hulk has enjoyed a remarkable career, playing for top clubs in Europe (Porto and Zenit) and Asia (Shanghai SIPG) before finding success in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro. His experience across various leagues showcases his adaptability and demonstrates his ability to thrive in diverse soccer environments and cultures.

His extensive international experience with 49 caps for Brazil further highlights his capabilities and enduring potential. This experience has made him a valuable and exciting asset for any club.

Speaking to CNN Esportes, he said playing in MLS excites him, not only for the soccer challenge but also for the lifestyle. He specifically mentioned the combination of work and leisure, along with the safety and overall quality of life in the United States. His comments suggest that the allure of playing in the United States is not limited to the sporting aspect but extends to non-footballing considerations.

Joining star power: Messi, Suárez, and the 2026 World Cup

A move to MLS would place Hulk alongside other prominent stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. His proven record and international experience make him an attractive prospect for MLS clubs seeking to increase their marketing appeal and on-field strength, particularly ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host. This would provide significant marketing opportunities for both the clubs and the players involved.

Hulk’s powerful striking ability and physical presence are well-known attributes. These characteristics, combined with his extensive experience, would bring substantial value to any MLS club. His continued success in Brazil demonstrates that he remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of soccer. His abilities would be a welcome addition to any team.

Hulk’s contract with Atletico Mineiro runs until 2027. However, his openness to exploring new challenges and his desire to play at a high level beyond his 40th birthday in 2026 leaves the door open for a move to MLS. His comments strongly suggest that he is open to transferring to the MLS after the expiry of his current contract.

Hulk’s potential move to MLS is a captivating prospect. It represents a new chapter in his illustrious career, offering a blend of sporting challenges and lifestyle benefits. The opportunity to share the pitch with other global stars, while also contributing to the growth of MLS, could be extremely appealing for this veteran player.