Brazilian superstar Neymar has decided to embark on a new chapter in his career, one that takes him back to where it all began—Santos. This move comes at a tremendous financial sacrifice, as he leaves behind an astronomical salary with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Neymar’s decision reflects his determination to revitalize his career and prioritize fitness, even at the cost of his wealth.

The Brazilian icon began his professional journey with Santos in 2009 at just 17 years old. Over the next four years, he scored an impressive 136 goals in 225 appearances, becoming a household name and earning a transfer to Barcelona in 2013. From Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain and eventually to Al-Hilal in 2023, Neymar’s career trajectory has been marked by record-breaking transfers, stellar performances, and unfortunate injuries.

His €222 million transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 remains the most expensive in football history. In 2023, he moved to Al-Hilal for a €90 million transfer fee, joining a growing list of global superstars attracted to the Saudi Pro League. However, the veteran’s time in Saudi Arabia was short-lived and fraught with injuries.

Tough spell at Al-Hilal

Neymar joined Al-Hilal in August 2023, but his stint with the club was anything but smooth. Just two months after signing, he suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while representing Brazil in a World Cup qualifier. After months of recovery, he returned to action in late 2024 but was soon sidelined again with a hamstring injury. In total, he made just seven appearances for the Saudi club, scoring only once in an AFC Champions League match against Nassaji Mazandaran.

These injuries, combined with fitness concerns, led to mutual frustration. As Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus candidly remarked, “He can no longer play at the level we are used to. Things have become difficult for him, unfortunately.”

On January 27, 2025, Al-Hilal confirmed the termination of Neymar’s contract. The club issued a statement thanking Neymar for his contributions: “The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career at Al-Hilal, and we wish the player success in his career.”

Monumental financial sacrifice

Walking away from his contract with Al-Hilal came at a staggering cost for Neymar. Fabrizio Romano suggests that the superstar is forfeiting approximately €62 million in remaining wages, a sum that highlights the enormous financial sacrifice he is making to move forward. Neymar’s salary in Riyadh was reported to be around €100 million annually, making this one of the biggest pay cuts in modern soccer history.

Neymar’s expected earnings at Santos will pale in comparison. Santos’ highest-paid players reportedly earn just €24,360 per week, a figure that represents less than Neymar’s daily earnings in Saudi Arabia. Even if Neymar’s wages at Santos rise to €50,000 per week—a speculative figure—it still reflects a 96.67% pay cut.