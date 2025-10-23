Lionel Messi breaks silence after signing new Inter Miami contract through 2028

Lionel Messi has officially renewed his contract with Inter Miami after months of speculation surrounding the star’s future. By putting pen to paper on a deal that extends his stay in Miami through 2028, the Argentine icon has finally broken his silence on the new agreement.

Since arriving in 2023, Messi has quickly become the face of both Inter Miami and Major League Soccer, shattering attendance records wherever the team travels. With the franchise continuing to grow, including the construction of a new stadium, the star’s commitment further strengthens the foundation of the Herons and the city’s soccer culture.

Speaking to Miami Freedom Park’s official website, Messi opened up about his decision to sign the extension: “It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality — playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here.“

The Argentine legend also highlighted his excitement about the club’s upcoming stadium. “We’re all really excited about the moment when we can finally play at Miami Freedom Park. We can’t wait for it to be finished — to experience it from the inside, in our new home, and for the fans to enjoy it as well. It’s going to be something very special to play at home in such a spectacular stadium,” he concluded.

The retirements of Inter Miami teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba had raised questions about Messi’s future and his continued involvement in the project. Defying those doubts, the Argentine forward signed a three-year deal instead of two, giving the MLS franchise a major boost as it continues to build around one of the greatest players in soccer history.

Messi looks ahead to Miami Freedom Park inauguration

In Thursday’s announcement, Inter Miami unveiled Messi’s extension through a video featuring the star at the site of what will soon be the club’s new home. As the team prepares to leave Chase Stadium behind, all eyes are now on the grand opening of Miami Freedom Park ahead of the 2026 season.

The new venue is expected to become one of Major League Soccer’s architectural landmarks, featuring a 25,000-seat roofed stadium equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Located in the heart of Miami and just steps away from the airport, the facility will be surrounded by convenient public transit access and 5,000 parking spaces, setting the stage for a new era in Miami soccer.