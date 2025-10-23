Trending topics:
Milan vs. Pisa projected lineups in Serie A: Christian Pulisic out, but will Massimiliano Allegri opt to start Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Santiago Gimenez (L) and Luka Modric (R) of AC Milan.
© Marco Luzzani & Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez (L) and Luka Modric (R) of AC Milan.

San Siro will once again be the stage where Massimiliano Allegri’s red-hot Milan looks to consolidate its grip at the top of Serie A. The Rossoneri, unbeaten in seven matches, welcome struggling Pisa, and while Christian Pulisic’s injury absence is a blow, Allegri still has decisions to make — particularly over veterans like Luka Modric and forward Santiago Gimenez, whose potential inclusion has been the talk of the city.

Milan’s recent 2-1 win over Fiorentina was more than just another three points — it marked the club’s return to the Serie A summit, reclaiming first place 743 days after its last stint as leader. But with great momentum comes danger. Winning against Pisa, especially as the opening fixture of the weekend, would allow the Rossoneri to apply early pressure on rivals Inter, Napoli, and Roma.

The upcoming fixture also represents a logistical puzzle for coach Allegri. Milan’s injury list remains long, with Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupinan, Ardon Jashari, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all unavailable.

Sky Italia reported that Loftus-Cheek, still nursing a muscle issue, will not feature, while Estupinan continues individual therapy after an ankle injury sustained on international duty. In better news, Christopher Nkunku has returned to full training and is expected to be on the bench.

For Alberto Gilardino’s Pisa, the task at San Siro looks monumental. The Tuscan side are bottom of the table with just three points and three goals — their worst-ever start in Serie A. Their last match, a goalless draw with Verona, summed up their struggles: solid in defense, blunt in attack. Pisa has faced Milan 12 times in Serie A history, losing 10 and drawing two. The Nerazzurri have failed to score in nine of those encounters.

Modric and Gimenez decisions loom large

And here lies the central question: Will Allegri start Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez? After weeks of speculation, both are expected to play a pivotal role against Pisa. Modric, 40, has been a revelation since his summer move, dictating the midfield tempo with the calm precision only he can provide. His partnership with Youssouf Fofana and Samuele Ricci gives Milan a balance of experience and energy.

Up front, Santiago Gimenez continues to grow in importance. With Pulisic sidelined, the Argentine-born Mexican striker could again lead the line alongside Rafael Leao, who rediscovered his scoring touch with a brace against Fiorentina.

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

According to Sky ItaliaAllegri is expected to use Gimenez and Modric from the start, though he may rest Fikayo Tomori, who leads the team with 775 minutes played this season. Koni De Winter could step in, offering fresh legs in defense alongside Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlovic.

Milan vs. Pisa: Projected lineups

Milan projected XI (3-5-2): Maignan; De Winter, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Bartesaghi; Leao, Gimenez.

Pisa projected XI (3-5-2): Semper; Caracciolo, Albiol, Canestrelli; Leris, Akinsanmiro, Aebischer, Marin, Angori; Moreo, Nzola.

