Lionel Messi revolutionized soccer in the United States when he joined Inter Miami in 2023, drawing unprecedented attention to the sport. Now, the MLS club is reportedly planning to extend Messi’s contract, but also allowing him to return to Europe and help Argentina national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi’s current contract with Inter Miami runs through December 2025. At 37 years old, the Argentine legend remains a pivotal figure for both club and country. To ensure he stays at peak performance, Inter Miami is preparing an offer that goes beyond financial incentives, incorporating playing conditions tailored to his needs.

According to Marca, Inter Miami plans to offer Messi a deal extending through December 2026. A key clause would grant him the option to join a European club on a short-term loan for the final months of 2025 and early 2026. This would allow Messi to remain match-fit for the World Cup, which begins on June 11, 2026.

Such a move would benefit both Messi and Inter Miami. The MLS regular season concludes in October (excluding playoffs) and doesn’t restart until late February or early March. This extended break from competitive matches could hinder Messi’s fitness as he prepares for what may be one of the biggest challenges of his career: defending the World Cup title with Argentina.

For Messi, the potential loan deal could provide the perfect balance between remaining sharp for the World Cup and fulfilling his commitments with Inter Miami. While the logistics may be complex, this arrangement would reflect a strategy seen with MLS legends who successfully bridged their seasons with European loans.

Following the footsteps of legends

A brief European stint may seem unusual, with Messi likely available for only 8–9 matches at most. However, similar deals have been struck in the past with other MLS stars seeking to stay sharp during the offseason.

One of the earliest examples was USMNT legend and LA Galaxy player Landon Donovan. In 2008, Donovan trained with Bayern Munich before signing a short-term loan deal with the German club, playing seven Bundesliga matches during the MLS offseason. He later made two similar moves to Everton in 2010 and 2012, where he appeared in 22 games, contributing two goals and nine assists across both spells.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham followed a similar path, securing two loans to AC Milan from LA Galaxy in 2009 and 2010. However, Beckham’s extended stays in Italy caused controversy, as he delayed his return to LA Galaxy until the Serie A season concluded, frustrating fans in Los Angeles.

Other notable examples include Thierry Henry, who rejoined Arsenal from the New York Red Bulls in 2012, scoring two goals in seven games. Robbie Keane moved from LA Galaxy to Aston Villa in 2012, tallying three goals in seven matches. Clint Dempsey, meanwhile, returned to Fulham from the Seattle Sounders for seven games during the 2014 offseason, though he failed to register a goal contribution.