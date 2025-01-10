Ronald Araujo, Barcelona‘s second captain and once considered a cornerstone of their future, is now at a crossroads. Following his recent recovery from a long-term injury, the Uruguayan defender has found himself entangled in uncertainty about his role at the club. Araujo’s discontent, coupled with renewed interest from top European clubs, including a European giant from Serie A, where Christian Pulisic currently plays, has put his future in Catalonia in serious doubt.

Araujo’s road back from a serious hamstring injury has been challenging. He missed the first half of the 2024-25 season after suffering the injury during the Copa America and undergoing surgery. Though he recently returned to action, playing 90 minutes in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey match against Barbastro, the defender is struggling to reclaim his spot in Hansi Flick‘s starting XI.

The German manager has established Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez as his preferred center-back pairing, with Jules Kounde often deployed as a right-back. This pecking order, along with Flick’s clear trust in the existing defensive setup, has left Araujo on the fringes.

Discontent brewing

Despite being one of Barcelona’s captains, Araujo has grown increasingly frustrated with his diminished importance in the team. Renewal negotiations with the club have also hit a wall, as the defender feels the offers fall short of promises made during Barcelona’s financial crisis in 2021. Araujo’s contract runs until 2026, but the lack of an agreeable extension is forcing both the player and the club to consider other options.

“Sources close to Araujo suggest he is ‘more out than in’ at Barcelona,” reported Cope journalist Helena Condis. The sentiment is echoed in the locker room, with teammates sensing that the defender is seriously contemplating a departure.

Among the clubs interested in Araujo is a Serie A giant reportedly keen on securing his services. While the details initially remained undisclosed, it has now emerged that Juventus is aggressively pursuing the defender. The Italian side, facing defensive injuries, sees Araujo as a prime target and is exploring a loan deal with a mandatory purchase option.

However, Juventus is not the only club monitoring the situation. Premier League side Arsenal has also expressed interest, while the Catalans are mindful of the summer transfer market being their last chance to extract significant value from Araujo should he refuse to extend his contract.

Barcelona’s financial imperative

Barcelona’s financial struggles add another layer of complexity. Araujo is valued at €55-60 million, and selling him could alleviate some of the club’s pressing financial burdens. With the transfer window open, time is of the essence.

The potential move comes amid ongoing disputes between Barcelona, La Liga, and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over the club’s salary cap. Resolving the defender’s future before February 3 would not only secure much-needed funds but also provide Barcelona with flexibility in the market.

The Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid this weekend may prove pivotal for Araujo’s future. If Flick opts not to include the defender in the lineup, speculation about his exit will likely intensify.

As the 25-year-old Uruguayan himself enigmatically stated after Barcelona’s recent victory over Barbastro, “We’ll see,” when asked about his contract situation. Behind closed doors, however, the defender has reportedly been more direct, expressing a real possibility of leaving after seven seasons in Catalonia.