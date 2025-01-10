Real Madrid‘s journey to the 2025 Spanish Super Cup final has not been without drama. Their 3-0 semi-final victory over Mallorca was overshadowed by injury concerns for several key players, including Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde. The two players, pivotal to Los Blancos’ setup, suffered knocks that cast doubt on their availability for the much-anticipated showdown against Barcelona.

Bellingham, who opened the scoring in the semi-final with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute, was seen struggling with a muscular issue late in the game. Similarly, Valverde, ever-reliable in midfield, was substituted in the 75th minute due to discomfort. Manager Carlo Ancelotti provided clarity on their situations, stating: “Both players experienced adductor strains. The unexpected heat during the game certainly played a role.”

With just two days separating the semi-final from the final, the uncertainty surrounding these two stars adds an air of mystery to the clash.

Will Bellingham and Valverde be ready?

Amid the tension, reports indicate optimism within the Madrid camp. Insider sources suggest both players are likely to recover in time for Sunday’s final. Ancelotti expressed confidence, saying: “Despite the overloads, I believe both will have no problem playing in the final.”

Bellingham’s form has been electric, with seven goals in his last nine appearances, making him one of Real Madrid’s most influential players this season. His semi-final performance was another testament to his growing stature, as he calmly slotted home after a sequence involving Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe.

Valverde, too, has been indispensable. The Uruguayan midfielder has contributed seven goals and three assists in 28 appearances this season, highlighting his importance in both attack and defense.

Real Madrid’s injury challenges

The injury concerns aren’t limited to Bellingham and Valverde. Aurelien Tchouameni, who suffered a head injury in the semi-final, was substituted as a precaution. However, Ancelotti reassured fans, stating: “Tchouameni is fine. It was just a precautionary move after a heavy blow to the head.” Luka Modric, who missed the semi-final due to illness, is also expected to return for the final.

Having all four players available will be a massive boost for Real Madrid, who are chasing their third trophy of the season after winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup.