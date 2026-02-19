Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son already outshines his father in one aspect: Cristiano Jr. sets youth milestone that even CR7 couldn’t reach

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent more than two decades redefining soccer greatness, and now his son is beginning to carve out a path that could extend the family legacy well into the future. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about young prospects in youth soccer, attracting global attention not just because of his surname but because of his growing influence on the pitch. Portugal has watched his development with increasing optimism, as his recent performances suggest a player capable of making his own mark on the international stage.

The teenage forward recently took part in the 2026 Algarve International Tournament with the Portugal Under-16 team, delivering performances that justified the hype surrounding his development. Despite the weight of expectation, he showed composure and tactical maturity, contributing to his team’s success even without being the main goal scorer.

Cristiano Jr. made an immediate impact during the Algarve tournament, beginning with a standout cameo against Japan. He provided a decisive assist in a 3-0 victory, nearly scoring twice shortly after coming on as a substitute. He then started against the Netherlands, playing the first half of a 1-0 win, before coming off the bench in the final against Germany, where the Selecao secured a 3-1 victory to lift the trophy.

His most eye-catching moment came against Japan, when he produced a dazzling back-heel assist for Jose Garrafa, a moment that showcased both flair and soccer intelligence. Even without scoring, his contributions reinforced his growing importance within the youth setup and highlighted his ability to influence games in multiple ways.

cristiano ronaldo jr

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr of Portugal (C) looks on prior to the Men’s U15 International match between Portugal and Japan

The historic achievement revealed

Midway through his story, the scale of Cristiano Jr.’s early success becomes clear. At just 15 years old, Cristiano Jr. has already surpassed his father’s youth international trophy tally, achieving a milestone that even Cristiano Ronaldo did not reach at the same stage of his career.

While Ronaldo Sr. enjoyed a prolific youth career, he won only one international youth title—the Toulon Tournament (now the Maurice Revello Tournament) in 2002. In contrast, Cristiano Jr. already has three youth international trophies, marking a remarkable early achievement that places him ahead of his father in this specific metric.

ronaldo portugal young

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal runs with the ball

His recent Algarve Tournament title adds to earlier successes, including the Confederations Cup in Turkey, where Portugal defeated England 2-1 in the final, and the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia, where he scored twice in a 3-2 victory over the hosts.

Forging his own legacy

With three youth international trophies already, Cristiano Jr. is no longer just following in his father’s footsteps; he is beginning to build a distinct legacy of his own. His performances for Portugal’s youth teams suggest a player with technical quality, composure, and an understanding of the game beyond his years.

ronaldo jr

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in action for Portugal U-16

While comparisons to his father are inevitable, this early achievement shows that the 15-year-old winger’s journey is already unique. If his development continues at this pace, the soccer world may soon witness another Ronaldo shaping the sport’s future, not as a shadow of the past, but as a new chapter in a legendary soccer dynasty.

