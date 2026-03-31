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Cristiano Ronaldo’s status for Al-Najma clash emerges as Al-Nassr captain rejoins group training

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return has once again become a focal point as the Portuguese superstar edges closer to full fitness, with his status for the upcoming clash drawing significant attention. The veteran forward has been working his way back after a frustrating injury spell, and the club has closely monitored every step of his recovery. For Al-Nassr, the timing of his comeback could prove decisive in a critical stage of the season.

There has been a growing sense of anticipation surrounding his progress, particularly after weeks of uncertainty following his hamstring issue. The absence of such an influential figure inevitably impacted rhythm and results, leaving the team searching for stability. However, recent developments suggest that momentum may be shifting back in their favor.

The journey back has not been straightforward, involving specialist treatment abroad and a carefully managed rehabilitation process. Ronaldo’s determination has been visible throughout, with training updates offering glimpses of his steady improvement. His brief message, “good to be back,” captured both relief and readiness as he approached a key milestone.

Now, with the forward rejoining group sessions, the narrative has taken a decisive turn. The final stage of recovery often defines whether a player is truly ready to compete again, and this step signals growing confidence within the camp. Thus, his situation ahead of the Al-Najma fixture becomes clearer, as reports suggest that he will be ready to face Al-Najma, providing a major boost to his side.

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Ronaldo’s return brings timely boost

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially returned to group training for the first time since late February, marking a crucial turning point in his recovery. After missing matches against NEOM and Al-Khaleej, his reintegration into full sessions confirms that the rehabilitation process has been successful. As per journalist Ali Al-Anzi and confirmed on Al-Nassr’s social media posts, the 41-year-old has now been fully cleared to resume competitive action.

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This development comes at a vital moment in the campaign, with Jorge Jesus’ players entering a decisive run of fixtures that could define their season. The Portuguese star’s presence not only strengthens the attack but also restores leadership and experience on the pitch. His return is expected to have both tactical and psychological benefits for the squad.

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What Ronaldo’s recovery means for Al-Nassr’s path towards historic double

Ronaldo’s injury, sustained during a 3-1 win over Saudi Pro League rival Al-Fayha, initially raised concerns due to its timing and nature. A hamstring strain often requires careful handling, and the club opted for a comprehensive approach, including treatment in Spain. This ensured that no risks were taken with a player of such importance.

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Throughout this period, Ronaldo remained proactive in his recovery, sharing updates that reflected his relentless mindset. Now, his return to training demonstrates not just physical recovery, but also the mental resilience that has defined his career.

With crucial matches against direct rivals approaching, his availability could be the difference-maker. The Riyadh side remains in contention for a historic double, and Ronaldo’s return significantly enhances the chances of finishing the season strongly.

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