Light at the end of the tunnel for Massimiliano Allegri: Christian Pulisic’s Milan injury comeback confirmed, but USMNT uncertainty remains

For weeks, Massimiliano Allegri has been navigating through the storm — juggling injuries, expectations, and the unrelenting pressure of Serie A’s title race. And at the center of it all stands Christian Pulisic, whose absence has been sorely felt by Milan’s attack. Now, as the Rossoneri prepare for a crucial clash against Roma at San Siro, Allegri has finally offered a glimmer of light. The end of the tunnel is near.

Milan’s midweek draw against Atalanta was yet another reminder of how thin the margins have become at the top of Serie A. Despite a strong start from Samuele Ricci, the Rossoneri were pegged back by an Ademola Lookman strike, extending their unbeaten streak to nine games in all competitions but leaving a sense of unfinished business.

With the Rossoneri sitting fourth, just three points behind Roma and Napoli, Sunday’s meeting with Gian Piero Gasperini’s men carries massive weight. The Giallorossi have enjoyed a blistering start — seven wins from nine — and are chasing their best Serie A campaign in nearly a decade. The home side, meanwhile, is hoping to rediscover the sharpness that briefly made it a title contender earlier in the season.

The absence of Christian Pulisic, Milan’s top scorer this season with six goals and two assists, has left a creative void that’s proven hard to fill. The American winger has been out since suffering a hamstring injury during USMNT duty in October, an incident that reignited long-standing tension between club and country over player management.

Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.

Since then, Milan’s attack has lacked fluency, with Santiago Gimenez struggling for form and Rafael Leao battling a minor hip issue. Even as Milan’s fans continue to pack San Siro, the sense of frustration over missing key players has grown. Allegri, however, remains composed, focusing on control rather than panic. “We’re managing the squad carefully,” he said. “It’s important that everyone returns fully fit — we can’t afford setbacks.”

The decision that divided club and country

Behind the scenes, Pulisic’s injury has become a diplomatic balancing act. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan formally requested that U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino exclude Pulisic from the national team’s November friendlies, fearing the winger could aggravate his hamstring by returning too soon. “An agreement has been reached between Milan and the United States national team regarding the player’s availability,” the Italian outlet reported.

This agreement marks a rare moment of harmony after weeks of disagreement. Milan’s medical staff believe Pulisic’s rehabilitation is best completed under their supervision — especially with the Derby della Madonnina against Inter looming just after the international break.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

The big reveal: Pulisic’s return date

After much speculation, Allegri has finally lifted the veil on Pulisic’s return — though not without caution. Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Saturday, the Milan boss confirmed: “Pulisic should return against Parma”, he told reporters. “Let’s see if Pulisic will be back in Parma and then join his national team. We are in contact with all the national team coaches to tell them our players’ conditions.”

The Parma match next week is now being targeted as the comeback fixture for both Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot, who have been sidelined with a calf issue. For the Italian boss, this cautious approach isn’t just about one game — it’s about the bigger picture. Milan’s manager wants his stars fit for the decisive fixtures ahead, including that all-important derby against Inter.