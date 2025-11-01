Trending topics:
Serie A
Massimiliano Allegri faces selection dilemma as Christian Pulisic remains sidelined: Will Santiago Gimenez and Luka Modric start for Milan vs. Roma in Serie A?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (left) and Luka Modric (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Luka Modric (right)

San Siro will once again host one of the season’s most anticipated fixtures on Sunday evening, as Milan prepares to face Roma in a high-stakes battle that could reshape the Serie A table. The Rossoneri, guided by Massimiliano Allegri, remain unbeaten in nine games across all competitions but have recently stumbled with back-to-back draws. And while Christian Pulisic continues his recovery from injury, the focus has now turned toward Allegri’s tactical choices — particularly around Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez — as the Italian coach ponders his starting lineup for this crucial encounter.

Milan’s last two outings — frustrating stalemates against Pisa and Atalanta — have exposed a side still struggling to find consistency in front of goal. Allegri’s men have been solid defensively, but a lack of sharpness in attack has prevented them from capitalizing on early momentum.

Meanwhile, Roma sits second with 21 points, just three ahead of Milan, who are in fourth. Both teams are within striking distance of leaders Napoli, making Sunday’s clash not just a battle for points but a potential turning point in the Scudetto race.

The Giallorossi arrive at San Siro in imperious form, with seven wins from nine matches and the league’s best defense, having conceded just four goals. Gasperini’s men are unbeaten away from home this season and could win six straight away games for the first time in their history. Milan, however, boasts a formidable home record — six victories from its last eight at San Siro — and the return of Leao could tip the scales.

One of the Rossoneri’s key creative outlets, Christian Pulisic, will once again miss out due to a lingering thigh injury that has sidelined him since early October. According to Gazzetta dello Sportthe American star has recovered well but will not feature this weekend as a precautionary measure. The medical team and Allegri prefer to take no risks, ensuring the pair are fully match-fit before returning.

Light at the end of the tunnel for Massimiliano Allegri: Christian Pulisic's Milan injury comeback confirmed, but USMNT uncertainty remains

Light at the end of the tunnel for Massimiliano Allegri: Christian Pulisic’s Milan injury comeback confirmed, but USMNT uncertainty remains

Modric to orchestrate the midfield again

After weeks of physical and tactical adjustments, Luka Modric remains Allegri’s most trusted presence in midfield. The 40-year-old playmaker has brought balance and control to Milan’s rhythm, helping stabilize matches when possession becomes chaotic.

Luka Modric

Luka Modric of AC Milan

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Modric is set to start once again in a 3-5-2 formation, alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Youssouf Fofana. The Croatian veteran’s leadership will be crucial in neutralizing Roma’s pressing game, especially against Gian Piero Gasperini’s dynamic midfield trio of Cristante, Soule, and Pellegrini.

Will Santiago Gimenez lead the line?

Perhaps the biggest mystery surrounding Milan’s lineup lies in Santiago Gimenez’s availability. The Mexican striker, who last scored in May, continues to battle a minor muscle problem and may not feature at all. Allegri confirmed that “Pulisic and Gimenez will miss the game”, suggesting that Leao and Nkunku are likely to spearhead the attack.

Santiago Gimenez

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates with team mate

On a brighter note, Rafael Leao has returned to full training after a minor hip issue sustained against Atalanta. The Portuguese is expected to form part of a revamped attack that will feature Christopher Nkunku, marking the first time the duo start together.

Milan's woes go beyond Christian Pulisic's injury: Santiago Gimenez's unexpected alarming record only adds to Massimiliano Allegri's headache

Milan’s woes go beyond Christian Pulisic’s injury: Santiago Gimenez’s unexpected alarming record only adds to Massimiliano Allegri’s headache

Milan vs. Roma: Projected lineups

Milan projected XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; De Winter, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek, Modric, Fofana, Bartesaghi; Nkunku, Leao.

Roma projected XI (3-4-3): Svilar; Hermoso, Mancini, Ndicka; Celik, El Aynaoui, Kone, Wesley; Cristante, Soule; Dybala.

Light at the end of the tunnel for Massimiliano Allegri: Christian Pulisic’s Milan injury comeback confirmed, but USMNT uncertainty remains

Light at the end of the tunnel for Massimiliano Allegri: Christian Pulisic’s Milan injury comeback confirmed, but USMNT uncertainty remains

As the Rossoneri prepare for a crucial clash against Roma at San Siro, Allegri has finally offered a glimmer of light. The end of the tunnel is near.

USMNT makes decision on Christian Pulisic’s availability after Milan ultimatum: Will he be called up for November friendlies?

USMNT makes decision on Christian Pulisic’s availability after Milan ultimatum: Will he be called up for November friendlies?

While Milan continues its charge near the top of Serie A, the United States prepares for two friendlies that will help shape its 2026 World Cup roster. Somewhere between the two, Pulisic’s fate has been decided — but not without a struggle.

Christian Pulisic blow for Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan: USMNT star to miss Roma game in Serie A as new return date emerges

Christian Pulisic blow for Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan: USMNT star to miss Roma game in Serie A as new return date emerges

The optimism that had returned to San Siro under Massimiliano Allegri has hit a temporary roadblock, with Christian Pulisic at the center of the latest development.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Al Nassr with 951st career goal vs. Al Feiha in Saudi Pro League

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Al Nassr with 951st career goal vs. Al Feiha in Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr were trailing against Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League until Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to level the score.

