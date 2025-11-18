Trending topics:
World Cup qualifiers
Lewandowski’s Poland, Donnarumma’s Italy and more: Which UEFA nations have qualified for the World Cup playoffs?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Robert Lewandowski of Poland and Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy.
Robert Lewandowski of Poland and Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy.

The UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying group stage reached its conclusion on Tuesday, with 12 national teams, including Spain, Austria, and Belgium, securing their spots in the tournament to be held in North America. However, one stage remains, as Robert Lewandowski’s Poland and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Italy both finished second in their groups and must now fight for qualification through the UEFA World Cup playoffs alongside 14 other nations.

Italy’s fate was sealed on Monday when Erling Haaland’s Norway stunned the Azzurri with a 4–1 win, locking Italy into second place in Group I. Lewandowski’s Poland suffered a similar outcome, with the Netherlands topping Group G on 20 points, leaving the Polish side in second with 17.

On Tuesday, the remaining groups wrapped up, finalizing not only the nations that have already booked their tickets to the World Cup but also those that will have to qualify via the playoffs. Twelve national teams advanced to the playoffs by finishing second in their qualifying groups, while four others earned spots based on their performance in the most recent UEFA Nations League.

Which national teams will play in the UEFA World Cup playoffs?

UEFA national teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup playoffs as second-place finishers in the qualifiers:

  • Slovakia
  • Kosovo
  • Denmark
  • Ukraine
  • Turkey
  • Ireland
  • Poland
  • Bosnia & Hezergovina
  • Italy
  • Wales
  • Albania
  • Czech Republic
Harry Wilson of Wales celebrates scoring his team&#039;s sixth goal and his hat-trick against North Macedonia.

Harry Wilson of Wales celebrates scoring his team's sixth goal and his hat-trick against North Macedonia.

UEFA national teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup playoffs via the Nations League:

  • North Macedonia
  • Romania
  • Sweden
  • Northern Ireland
European World Cup qualifiers: Final standings in each group after the November FIFA break

European World Cup qualifiers: Final standings in each group after the November FIFA break

UEFA 2026 World Cup playoffs: Date and format

The group-stage phase has seen 12 UEFA nations secure direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup. Compared to Qatar 2022, when the confederation had 13 spots, the expanded 48-team tournament will feature 16 European representatives, with four of those places to be determined through the playoff round.

Regarding the format, the 16 national teams will be split into four pots for the draw scheduled on November 20. The playoffs will consist of four separate paths, each featuring four teams that will play a semifinal and a final, both as single-elimination matches.

The eight UEFA playoff semifinals are set for March 26, while the finals of the four paths will take place on March 31. The winners of each path will secure a berth at the 2026 World Cup.

