European World Cup qualifiers: Final standings in each group after the November FIFA break

A little more than six months remain before the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With this scenario, the vast majority of participating teams are already set, although many others will still have to compete to secure their place. In Europe, 12 teams have already qualified, and another 16 still have a chance.

During the November international break, the European qualifiers held their final two matchdays of the initial stage, after which the final standings of each group were determined.

UEFA is the confederation with the highest number of participating national teams in the World Cup, with a total of 16. Of those, 12 secured their place directly by finishing as leaders of their respective groups. The 12 teams that finished second will play a playoff in March, joined by the four Nations League group winners that finished outside the top two of their qualifying group.

Group A

As expected, Germany showed their strength by securing direct qualification with a record of five wins and one loss. Meanwhile, Slovakia will play the playoff in search of one of the four additional spots.

Group B

Switzerland have been a constant presence in the last five editions of the World Cup, uninterrupted since Germany 2006, and next summer in North America will be no exception. Kosovo, for their part, will try to reach the FIFA tournament for the first time.

Group C

Group C was a fierce battle until the final minute. There, Scotland secured first place after a 4–2 victory over Denmark, relegating their rivals to the March playoff after finishing just two points behind.

Group D

France had no major difficulties securing the direct ticket to the World Cup 2026. They won 5 of their 6 matches, largely led by Kylian Mbappe, and left Ukraine in second place.

Group E

Spain had an outstanding run during the World Cup qualifiers, but only secured their place this Tuesday on the final Matchday due to the tenacious opposition of Turkey, who maintained chances of taking first place until the end but will ultimately have to play the playoff in March.

Group F

During the first half of the qualifiers, Portugal overwhelmed their opponents and seemed close to qualifying without issues. However, a last-minute draw against Hungary and a loss against Ireland —including a red card for Cristiano Ronaldo— added some drama to the group. Nevertheless, Portugal secured the top spot, while Ireland achieved a historic second place that put them into the playoff.

Group G

Robert Lewandowski’s Poland fought until the last moment to try to win their group, although they ultimately had to settle for second place. The Netherlands were the main favorites to qualify directly for the World Cup and achieved it with an almost perfect performance.

Group H

In one of the closest groups, Bosnia and Herzegovina were close to stealing the lead from Austria in the final match and sealing their qualification. However, a 1–1 draw will force them to compete in March for one of the last four European spots in the World Cup.

Group I

Probably one of the biggest surprises of the European qualifiers was Group I. There, Italy appeared as the main favorites despite failing to qualify for the last two editions of the World Cup. But Erling Haaland’s goals were too much for them, and Norway claimed a historic first place. Italy will have to play the playoff for the third consecutive time.

Group J

Belgium secured their qualification to the World Cup 2026 this Tuesday with a big win over Liechtenstein, while Wales won a decisive match against North Macedonia to reach the playoff.

Group K

England were the first European national team to secure their place in the World Cup. With a perfect run, Thomas Tuchel’s team dominated their group, building a huge advantage over Albania, their main rival.

Group L

Another national team that went through the qualifiers without issues was Croatia. Led by Luka Modric, they won 7 of their 8 matches and took first place. Far behind came Czechia, who now focus on the March playoff.

