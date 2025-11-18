Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Comments

European World Cup qualifiers: Final standings in each group after the November FIFA break

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
England's Harry Kane and France's Kylian Mbappe.
© Carl Recine/Franco Arland/Getty ImagesEngland's Harry Kane and France's Kylian Mbappe.

A little more than six months remain before the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With this scenario, the vast majority of participating teams are already set, although many others will still have to compete to secure their place. In Europe, 12 teams have already qualified, and another 16 still have a chance.

During the November international break, the European qualifiers held their final two matchdays of the initial stage, after which the final standings of each group were determined.

UEFA is the confederation with the highest number of participating national teams in the World Cup, with a total of 16. Of those, 12 secured their place directly by finishing as leaders of their respective groups. The 12 teams that finished second will play a playoff in March, joined by the four Nations League group winners that finished outside the top two of their qualifying group.

Group A

As expected, Germany showed their strength by securing direct qualification with a record of five wins and one loss. Meanwhile, Slovakia will play the playoff in search of one of the four additional spots.

Group A standings – FIFA.com

Group A standings – FIFA.com

Group B

Switzerland have been a constant presence in the last five editions of the World Cup, uninterrupted since Germany 2006, and next summer in North America will be no exception. Kosovo, for their part, will try to reach the FIFA tournament for the first time.

Advertisement
Group B standings – FIFA.com

Group B standings – FIFA.com

Group C

Group C was a fierce battle until the final minute. There, Scotland secured first place after a 4–2 victory over Denmark, relegating their rivals to the March playoff after finishing just two points behind.

Group C standings – FIFA.com

Group C standings – FIFA.com

Advertisement

Group D

France had no major difficulties securing the direct ticket to the World Cup 2026. They won 5 of their 6 matches, largely led by Kylian Mbappe, and left Ukraine in second place.

Group D standings – FIFA.com

Group D standings – FIFA.com

Group E

Spain had an outstanding run during the World Cup qualifiers, but only secured their place this Tuesday on the final Matchday due to the tenacious opposition of Turkey, who maintained chances of taking first place until the end but will ultimately have to play the playoff in March.

Advertisement
Group E standings – FIFA.com

Group E standings – FIFA.com

Group F

During the first half of the qualifiers, Portugal overwhelmed their opponents and seemed close to qualifying without issues. However, a last-minute draw against Hungary and a loss against Ireland —including a red card for Cristiano Ronaldo— added some drama to the group. Nevertheless, Portugal secured the top spot, while Ireland achieved a historic second place that put them into the playoff.

Group F standings – FIFA.com

Group F standings – FIFA.com

Advertisement

Group G

Robert Lewandowski’s Poland fought until the last moment to try to win their group, although they ultimately had to settle for second place. The Netherlands were the main favorites to qualify directly for the World Cup and achieved it with an almost perfect performance.

Group G standings – FIFA.com

Group G standings – FIFA.com

Group H

In one of the closest groups, Bosnia and Herzegovina were close to stealing the lead from Austria in the final match and sealing their qualification. However, a 1–1 draw will force them to compete in March for one of the last four European spots in the World Cup.

Advertisement
Group H standings – FIFA.com

Group H standings – FIFA.com

Group I

Probably one of the biggest surprises of the European qualifiers was Group I. There, Italy appeared as the main favorites despite failing to qualify for the last two editions of the World Cup. But Erling Haaland’s goals were too much for them, and Norway claimed a historic first place. Italy will have to play the playoff for the third consecutive time.

Group I standings – FIFA.com

Group I standings – FIFA.com

Advertisement

Group J

Belgium secured their qualification to the World Cup 2026 this Tuesday with a big win over Liechtenstein, while Wales won a decisive match against North Macedonia to reach the playoff.

Group J standings – FIFA.com

Group J standings – FIFA.com

Group K

England were the first European national team to secure their place in the World Cup. With a perfect run, Thomas Tuchel’s team dominated their group, building a huge advantage over Albania, their main rival.

Advertisement
Group K standings – FIFA.com

Group K standings – FIFA.com

Group L

Another national team that went through the qualifiers without issues was Croatia. Led by Luka Modric, they won 7 of their 8 matches and took first place. Far behind came Czechia, who now focus on the March playoff.

Group L standings – FIFA.com

Group L standings – FIFA.com

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lewandowski’s Poland, Donnarumma’s Italy and more: Which UEFA nations have qualified for the World Cup playoffs?

Lewandowski’s Poland, Donnarumma’s Italy and more: Which UEFA nations have qualified for the World Cup playoffs?

With the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying group stage concluded, Robert Lewandowski’s Poland and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Italy will be two of the nations that will be competing for a place in the competition via playoffs.

World Cup 2026: Updated list of the 39 teams already qualified after the November FIFA break

World Cup 2026: Updated list of the 39 teams already qualified after the November FIFA break

The November international break allowed several teams to secure their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Is Pep Guardiola open to a Barcelona return? Manchester City coach gives surprising take

Is Pep Guardiola open to a Barcelona return? Manchester City coach gives surprising take

Pep Guardiola remains one of the world's top coaches, excelling at Manchester City. His contract with the English side runs until 2027, fueling speculation of a Barcelona return. Addressing the rumors, the Spaniard coach offered his emphatic perspective on that possibility.

Kylian Mbappe vs. PSG erupts again: Real Madrid star’s $280m claim sparks monster counter-offer from reigning UEFA Champions League winners

Kylian Mbappe vs. PSG erupts again: Real Madrid star’s $280m claim sparks monster counter-offer from reigning UEFA Champions League winners

Mbappe, now at Real Madrid, is embroiled in a battle over his final months at PSG, claiming significant unpaid wages and damages, while the French champions are hitting back with an equally hefty counter-claim.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo