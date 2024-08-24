Leicester City has attempted to strengthen their front line by signing Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace. The 32-year-old Ghana international will bring a veteran presence in a team that just recently rejoined the Premier League. Ayew spent the last six seasons with the Eagles, after initially joining the club on loan.

Palace officials previously paid about $3.1 million for Ayew back in 2019, but now send the striker to Leicester for a fee closer to $6.6 million. The deal could even include $4 million more in potential add-ons as well. Ayew joins his new team on a two-year deal.

“I’m very happy to be here and I’m proud,” Ayew proclaimed after signing with Leicester. “I want to thank the club as they fought hard to bring me here – it happened quickly and I’m so happy to be here.”

“As a player, when you hear that the manager wants you, it just makes you want to come and work under him and to try to improve. Even though I’m 32, as a player you always want to learn and improve. I’m here to work hard and help the team achieve their targets.”

Foxes target Ayew after key striker suffers injury

Leicester currently has Jamie Vardy as their main center-forward. Despite being 37, the Englishman has not exactly shown signs of slowing down just yet. In fact, Vardy scored in his team’s opening match of the 2024/25 season. The goal helped secure a point at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Outside of Vardy, Patson Daka is another option in the position for manager Steve Cooper. The Zambia international scored seven goals in 20 Championship appearances with the Foxes last season. Although Daka is a solid backup for Cooper, the striker recently suffered a fairly significant injury.

While featuring in Leicester’s final preseason match of the summer, Daka injured his ankle. The setback was serious enough to require surgery. As a result, Cooper claimed that the center-forward will now be sidelined for “a few months.”

With Daka unavailable, Leicester had to make a move to bring in additional help up front. Although Ayew only just signed on with his new club on Friday, he was named on the bench for Leicester’s game on Saturday. The Foxes traveled to West London to take on Fulham. Ayew entered the fray in the game as a second-half substitute.

Veteran can play in all three places in attacking line

Ayew may not necessarily be a marquee signing for Cooper and Leicester. After all, the forward has never scored more than nine league goals in a season during his time in England. Nevertheless, he does bring a veteran presence and plenty of Premier League experience. Ayew has appeared in 275 total English top-flight matches, scoring 37 goals and adding 25 assists.

Along with the number nine position, Ayew is also versatile enough to be deployed on either flank. In fact, he played more out wide than centrally throughout the 2023/24 campaign with Palace. The forward featured on the left flank alongside Vardy during his cameo against Fulham on Saturday.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images : IMAGO / Every Second Media