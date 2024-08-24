There is no secret that Arsenal brass would love to sign Nico Williams. After all, the Spanish starlet is widely regarded as one of the top young players in his position. Williams has been a budding star over the last few seasons with LaLiga side Athletic Club.

However, the winger essentially burst onto the scene with a string of top performances at Euro 2024.

Williams started six of Spain’s matches at the tournament, scoring twice and adding an assist as well. His effectiveness throughout the competition earned himself a place in the official Team of the Tournament.

As his stock skyrocketed, a summer switch to a big club seemed inevitable. Along with Arsenal, Barcelona was also considered to be a top possible landing spot for Williams. Nevertheless, there is a feeling that the winger is not necessarily in a rush to leave his boyhood club. Athletic also recently rewarded the starlet with the number 10 shirt.

Arsenal willingly to splash cash on very specific targets

Despite this feeling, Arsenal could still make a late move for Williams. The Gunners need at least one additional attacking option before the summer transfer window closes.

Club brass has already made solid moves by triggering a clause to buy goalkeeper David Raya and securing highly-rated Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori. They are also set to announce the signing of midfielder Mikel Merino.

Nevertheless, many will say that Arsenal should still be targeting a traditional center-forward and a winger as well.

Trossard was a backup option to Mudryk, yet that has worked out for Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has apparently suffered yet another injury, which could force the Gunners to purchase a striker in the coming days. Williams, however, would be the ideal signing out wide.

The Independent is now reporting that Arsenal could be willing to make a major splash to sign the Spanish starlet. The Gunners have very specific targets that they would spend major cash on. Williams reportedly fits in this category. A similar situation involved Declan Rice last summer, as Arsenal spent $135 million on the midfielder.

Williams reportedly still has a release clause of around $63 million at Athletic. While the Gunners are open to triggering this fee, they would still have to persuade the youngster to join the team. There are suggestions that if Williams were to leave his current club anytime soon, he would prefer to stay in Spain.

A cheaper plan B is the more likely scenario for Arsenal

Assuming Williams remains in his home country, Arsenal would have to move on to a plan B. Nevertheless, this option would unlikely be another star signing. Although the Gunners have the funds to make a major move, they are not expected to spend heavily on just any player.

Arsenal have Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Jesus available on the left flank. While they have superstar Bukayo Saka on the right, it seems as if the club essentially needs to find a suitable backup to the Englishman.

The Gunners would make an exception for Williams because he is rated so highly, but a high-priced move is not necessarily an extreme need.

If Arsenal cannot convince Williams, they will likely only make a minor move to add depth on the right flank. Reiss Nelson is currently Saka’s backup but manager Mikel Arteta does not exactly trust him in the role.

The North London side previously made a similar plan B move when they signed Trossard from Brighton in early 2023. Arsenal had other top targets but opted to bring in the Belgian forward on a relatively minor deal.

Targeting a comparable move could end up being the most likely scenario. After all, Trossard has proved to be a smart signing for the club.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Alterphotos : IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire