Kylian Mbappe officially announced his upcoming departure from Paris Saint-Germain in a video uploaded on social media on Friday.

While the superstar’s future has been well-known for months now, Mbappe finally confirmed the news ahead of PSG’s final home match of the season.

A farewell ceremony is set to take place on Sunday as the Ligue 1 champions face Toulouse. PSG has two additional matches remaining in the campaign, but they are both away from home.

Mbappe will depart the club as their record goalscorer. The Frenchman has netted 255 goals in 306 total games during his seven seasons in Paris. His goals have directly contributed to PSG’s six league titles and five domestic cups.

Nevertheless, the star is set to depart the team without delivering them an elusive UEFA Champions League trophy.

Mbappe is now expected to join Spanish side Real Madrid in June. The current LaLiga winners have collected the most Champions League titles in the competition’s history.

PSG manager praises Mbappe, but says club will “get even better” without star

Following Mbappe’s announcement, PSG head coach Luis Enrique praised the star as he prepares for life without the Frenchman. “All I can say is marvelous things about Kylian Mbappe as a footballer and person,” the manager told reporters.

“I understand his decision. He has been here for seven years and is a club legend. He has given everything to this club, and this club has given him everything as well. I wish him all the best for the future.”

However, Enrique also proclaimed that he expects his club to improve this summer without Mbappe leading his front line. “These are things that we have known for a long time… it was only made public yesterday,” continued the coach.

“But it doesn’t change anything in terms of our general outlook. Everything will stay the same. Regardless of those who are here or who are absent, my aim is to be stronger next season.”

“PSG will continue to be a great team and we’ll get even better. We will bring in players with strong mentality and players who identify with the club… that’s how life works.”

Enrique and Mbappe’s working relationship is coming to an end Enrique and Mbappe’s working relationship is coming to an end

French club expected to sign up to five new players this summer

While PSG is not set to receive a transfer fee from Real, the Parisians will essentially save more than $215 million because of Mbappe’s departure. This massive chunk of change is a combination of player salary and a ‘loyalty bonus’ that would have been awarded to the Frenchman if he signed a contract extension.

The Ligue 1 champions will undoubtedly have a huge hole to fill in their lineup. Nevertheless, Enrique and the club are expected to bring in four or five new players to enhance the squad. Whether or not PSG can actually improve without Mbappe will certainly depend on the exact signings the team makes this summer.

Napoli duo Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been heavily linked with potential moves to Paris during the upcoming transfer window. It is also presumed that PSG will make signings in midfield and defense as well.

One player, however, that is not expected to join the French side is Xavi Simons. The highly-rated Netherlands international is currently on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG. While the midfielder is seen as one of the brightest young playmakers in all of Europe, he will likely go back on loan to another team this summer. Enrique even refused to comment on the star when asked about Simons on Saturday.

