Jude Bellingham’s meteoric rise at Real Madrid has been one of the most compelling stories of the season, but even prodigies face challenges. The hurdle for the 21-year-old English midfielder is reportedly not talent or confidence—it’s language. While Bellingham’s leadership potential is clear, his limited fluency in Spanish is a factor that may be hampering his ability to take on a more commanding role, especially in the absence of seasoned leaders like Dani Carvajal and David Alaba.

Real Madrid has long been defined by its unyielding character, forged over the years by leaders such as Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, and more recently, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal. This season, however, the departures of Kroos and Joselu Mato, combined with Carvajal’s season-ending injury, have left a leadership vacuum. Veteran players like Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez continue to provide stability, but Modric’s quiet leadership style is less commanding, and Vazquez, while vocal, cannot carry the load alone.

The leadership situation has become more apparent during Real’s recent struggles against Barcelona, Milan, and Liverpool. These matches have exposed the team’s difficulty in staging their trademark comebacks, raising questions about who can fill the void left by the departed and injured veterans.

Bellingham’s leadership in progress

Bellingham has previously shown flashes of leadership. After Real Madrid’s loss to Liverpool, he stepped forward to address the media, a role typically reserved for seasoned players. He is unafraid to hold teammates accountable when standards slip, which underscores his natural leadership qualities. However, as The Athletic notes, his limited Spanish proficiency has inhibited him from fully asserting himself in the dressing room.

In a team that values clear communication, particularly during high-stakes moments, Bellingham’s language barrier may prevent him from fully embodying the role of a vocal leader. Despite this, he remains optimistic, making strides in his Spanish lessons. His playful admission in July that Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz have been teaching him “bad words” in Spanish showcases his integration into the squad, even if it highlights the linguistic gap.

Vinicius and Federico Valverde stepping up

While Bellingham adjusts, other players are stepping into leadership roles. Vinicius, now a pivotal figure for Real Madrid, is increasingly seen as a leader on the pitch. Federico Valverde, despite his natural shyness, captained the team against Leganes and is being groomed for greater responsibilities. Still, both players lack the experience and vocal presence traditionally associated with leadership roles at the club.

Kylian Mbappe, another key figure for Real Madrid, is expected to contribute more to the team’s leadership dynamic. However, as noted, the Frenchman’s focus tends to be on his own performance rather than the collective. This places even greater importance on Bellingham’s development as a leader.