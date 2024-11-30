Barcelona’s recent defeat to Las Palmas was not only a blow to their La Liga campaign but also a cause for concern due to a serious-looking injury to key defender Alejandro Balde. The 21-year-old left-back was stretchered off the field after a collision with an away player left him struggling to breathe, sparking fears of a significant injury. Fortunately, subsequent updates have confirmed that Balde has fully recovered from the scare, providing some relief amid a difficult season for Barcelona.

The Blaugrana’s 2023-24 season has been plagued by injuries, disrupting the team’s rhythm and consistency. While coach Hansi Flick has managed to regain some key players, the squad remains vulnerable to fitness setbacks. This vulnerability was exposed once again during the 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, a game that marked the club’s 125th anniversary but ended on a sour note.

The Catalans entered the match hoping to end a winless streak that had stretched to three games. However, sloppy play, poor decision-making, and a determined Las Palmas side thwarted their efforts. More troubling, though, was Balde’s injury, which added to Barcelona’s growing list of concerns.

The incident involving Alejandro Balde occurred midway through the first half. As the La Masia graduate attempted to fend off Las Palmas forward Sandro Ramírez, he suffered a strong blow to the neck. The impact left Balde on the ground, struggling to breathe and visibly in distress. Unable to stand, he was stretchered off the pitch, with Gerard Martin coming on as his replacement.

According to journalist Helena Condis of COPE, Balde suffered a blow to his trachea but has since made a full recovery. “Balde did suffer a blow to his trachea during the collision, but he has now fully recovered from it,“ Condis reported, alleviating fears of a serious injury. The positive update was a relief for Barcelona, especially given Balde’s importance to Flick’s defensive setup.

Game of missed opportunities

Despite the injury scare, Barcelona had opportunities to control the game but failed to capitalize. The first half was marked by wastefulness in attack, with promising chances squandered due to poor execution. Las Palmas, led by former Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez, capitalized on Barcelona’s errors, eventually taking the lead early in the second half.

Barça did manage to level the score thanks to a stunning strike from Raphinha, but the visitors struck again when Fabio Silva found the net, restoring Las Palmas’ lead. Barcelona’s desperation grew as time ticked away, but despite several attempts, they couldn’t find an equalizer. Former Blaugrana goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen played a pivotal role in preserving Las Palmas’ lead with crucial saves.

Relief amid disappointing form

The final whistle confirmed Barcelona’s first home loss of the season, a result that could see rivals Real Madrid leapfrog them to the top of the La Liga table. However, the news that Balde had fully recovered from his injury provided some consolation. Barcelona’s injury woes have been a recurring theme this season, making any positive news on the fitness front crucial.

Barcelona’s next challenge will be a difficult away fixture against Mallorca in just three days. With the team desperate to get back to winning ways, they will hope to have Balde available, given his importance to the squad.