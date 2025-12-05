Lamine Yamal’s first World Cup journey: Spain’s rivals and how they could avoid Messi’s Argentina until a potential final

Lamine Yamal will experience his first World Cup in 2026 at just 18 years old, with Spain positioned once again as a serious contender to lift the trophy after their triumph in South Africa in 2010. With the draw now complete, La Roja know their opponents, and expectations are already rising about how long they can avoid Lionel Messi’s Argentina on the road to a potential final.

During Friday’s World Cup draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Spain was confirmed as the leader of Group H. Yamal and company now have their path laid out, with group-stage matches against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay.

Spain has faced Uruguay twice at World Cups, with both matchups ending in draws: 2–2 in Brazil 1950 and 0–0 in Italy 1990. Against Saudi Arabia, La Roja holds a positive record from their only meeting, a 1–0 win at Germany 2006. Finally, Cape Verde will be making its World Cup debut, presenting a prime opportunity for Yamal and company to collect all three points.

Since making his debut for Spain in 2023, Yamal has already competed in EURO qualifiers, the 2024 EURO (where Spain claimed the title) the Nations League, where they finished as runners-up, and the World Cup qualifiers. Now, the 18-year-old Barcelona star is set to complete the cycle with the first World Cup appearance of his young career.

Lamine Yamal of Spain controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match against France.

When could Spain and Argentina clash in the 2026 World Cup?

A potential showdown between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi has become one of the most discussed storylines in recent years, given their shared ties to FC Barcelona and the global stature of both national teams, especially with the Finalissima approaching in March. As both were seeded in Pot 1, a group-stage meeting was off the table, but there are still limitations on when a matchup could happen.

Because Spain and Argentina hold the No. 1 and No. 2 positions in the FIFA rankings, the organization outlined specific procedures in the draw regarding when the two nations can meet. According to FIFA, in order “to ensure competitive balance,” if both Spain and Argentina finish atop their groups, they would be placed on opposite sides of the bracket and therefore would not meet until the final.

What if Argentina end first and Spain second of the group?

Despite being the favorites in their respective groups, if Yamal and Spain are upset in the group stage, even bigger surprises could follow. The winner of Group J will face the runner-up in Group H on the right side of the bracket, meaning that if Argentina finish first and Spain finish second, the two nations would meet in the round of 16, eliminating the possibility of a potential final.

What if Spain end first and Argentina second of the group?

Finishing first will be crucial for Spain, but even if Argentina slip to second place, an early showdown would still await. The winner of Group H will be matched with the runner-up in Group J on the left side of the bracket, meaning Argentina and Spain would once again be set for a round-of-16 clash.

What if both Spain and Argentina end second of the group?

In one of the most unlikely scenarios, if both Spain and Argentina finish second in their respective groups, they would be placed on opposite sides of the knockout bracket. In that case, if both advance all the way, they wouldn’t meet until the final, similar to the scenario in which both teams win their groups.