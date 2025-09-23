2025 Ballon d’Or drama continues: Lamine Yamal’s father sparks controversy with bold six-word claim about Ousmane Dembele’s win

The 2025 Ballon d’Or gala in Paris was supposed to be a night of celebration, but it has instead ignited one of the most heated debates in recent soccer history. Ousmane Dembele’s crowning as the world’s best player capped a stunning year for Paris Saint-Germain, but for many, especially in Barcelona, the night ended in disappointment. Lamine Yamal, at just 18 years old, finished runner-up, despite dazzling Europe throughout the season. His father, Mounir Nasraoui, made sure his discontent was heard, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the result with a bold six-word claim that has shaken the soccer world.

Dembele’s Ballon d’Or victory was backed by numbers that would be difficult for any player to match. The French forward recorded 35 goals and 16 assists across 53 appearances, guiding PSG to an unprecedented treble—Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and the long-awaited UEFA Champions League. His consistent brilliance in decisive moments made him a favorite heading into the awards.

Across the stage, Yamal kept his composure, posing with the Kopa Trophy, which he won for the second year running. The Barcelona prodigy registered 18 goals and 25 assists across all competitions, helping his club secure La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. Despite missing out on Europe’s top honor, Yamal made history as the first player ever to claim the Kopa Trophy back-to-back.

What did Mounir Nasraoui say about Dembele’s win?

But the calmness shown by Yamal was not shared by his father. In a fiery reaction on El Chiringuito, Mounir Nasraoui declared the result a moral injustice. “It’s the biggest, I won’t say robbery, but it is moral damage to a human being. Lamine Yamal is by far the best player in the world, and I’m not saying that because he’s my son. There are no rivals. Lamine is Lamine Yamal,” he argued.

Then came the bold six-word claim: “Something very strange has happened here.” The words resonated across Spain and beyond, fuelling theories and debates over whether the youngster should have taken the crown instead of Dembele.

The teenage star’s father went even further, making a promise about the future. “Next year the Ballon d’Or will be Spanish,” he declared confidently, a vow that has become a rallying cry for Blaugrana supporters.