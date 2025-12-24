Trending topics:
AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TWO
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant assist for Joao Felix helps Al Nassr thrash Al Zawraa in AFC Champions League Two

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Joao Felix (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong & Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesJoao Felix (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

Al Nassr displayed their full strength in the AFC Champions League Two. After winning their first five matches, they dominated Al Zawraa with a 5-1 victory to secure first place in Group D. Cristiano Ronaldo contributed with an impressive assist to Joao Felix for the fourth goal.

Things got off to a strong start for Jorge Jesus’ team from the opening moments. It took Kingsley Coman just 12 minutes to open the scoring with a delicate left-footed touch that left the opposing goalkeeper with no chance.

That was followed by two more goals that cemented Al Nassr’s lead and gave them the confidence to approach the rest of the match with composure. Wesley scored the second goal in the 19th minute after pouncing on a rebound inside the box, while Abdulelah Al-Amri extended the lead with a header.

To cap off a dream first half, Cristiano Ronaldo provided a brilliant assist for Joao Felix, subtly lofting the ball over the defenders to put the young Portuguese forward one-on-one with the goalkeeper, allowing him to finish with a precise strike.

Cristiano Ronaldo is substituted at halftime

With the score at 4-0, Jorge Jesus decided to make a change before the start of the second half to give his most important player some rest. Cristiano Ronaldo did not return to the field after the break with the rest of his teammates and was replaced by Mohammed Maran.

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose key teammate as Al Nassr star Wesley attracts interest from European club ahead of January 2026

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose key teammate as Al Nassr star Wesley attracts interest from European club ahead of January 2026

Without CR7 on the pitch, Al Nassr seemed to ease off in the early minutes of the second half and conceded a goal to the visitors through Ibrahim Gbadamosi. However, that brief response from Al Zawraa was quickly erased when, six minutes later, Kingsley Coman scored to make it 5-1.

What’s next for Al Nassr?

The victory over Al Zawraa allowed Al Nassr to finish their group stage in the AFC Champions League Two perfectly. With six wins from six matches, they now turn their attention to the knockout stages, confident as clear favorites to claim the title.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates’ main ambition this season is not the continental title but the Saudi Pro League. They have also had an impressive run there, currently leading the standings with 27 points from a possible 27 across nine matches.

After a break of more than a month in the tournament, Al Nassr will return to Saudi Pro League action this Saturday, December 27, against Al Akhdoud, aiming for their tenth consecutive win. The proximity of this match likely explains Jorge Jesus’ decision to substitute Ronaldo at halftime today.

