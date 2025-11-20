Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Lamine Yamal receives special honor after Barcelona season ahead of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.
© Judit Cartiel/Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

Lamine Yamal’s breakout year came in the 2024-25 campaign with FC Barcelona, where he finished as the Ballon d’Or runner-up. Even at just 18, his performances were strong enough to earn him a major honor over Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.

The debate over the best players of the 2024-25 season was a tough one, with several stars putting together elite campaigns. Mbappé, for example, claimed the first Golden Boot of his career with 31 goals in his first season at Real Madrid, but still finished behind Yamal, not only in the Ballon d’Or race, but in yet another major accolade.

On Thursday, Lamine Yamal was awarded the Alfredo Di Stéfano Trophy as La Liga’s best player for the 2024-25 season. The award, presented by Spanish outlet MARCA, saw the 18-year-old outshine Real Madrid stars like Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, as well as Barcelona teammates such as Pedri and Raphinha, adding another milestone to his remarkable rise.

Speaking to MARCA, the young Spanish standout reflected on the achievement: “All the individual awards show that it has been a great season for the team. For me, it brings happiness and pride. Collecting trophies at my age is something very positive. I’m going to keep working and fighting to achieve things like this.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona received the Di Stefano award from Marca.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona received the Di Stefano award from Marca.

First introduced in the 2007-08 season, the Di Stéfano Trophy has been dominated by Lionel Messi, who won it a record seven times, with Cristiano Ronaldo in second at four. Yamal now becomes the youngest player ever to claim the honor, another sign of his early impact at soccer’s highest level.

Advertisement
Barcelona’s new worry: Why Lamine Yamal’s rise suddenly carries unsettling Neymar warning, all sparked by teenager’s new look ahead of Camp Nou return

see also

Barcelona’s new worry: Why Lamine Yamal’s rise suddenly carries unsettling Neymar warning, all sparked by teenager’s new look ahead of Camp Nou return

Yamal faces huge expectations heading into the 2025-26 season

With Yamal recognized as La Liga’s best player and Hansi Flick named MARCA’s top coach, Barcelona still sit short of top form to start the 2025-26 season. The Blaugrana are currently second in La Liga and 11th in the UEFA Champions League standings, struggling to control matches and conceding at least one goal in over the last 10 games.

Even so, with a return to a revamped Camp Nou approaching, Yamal is eager to produce another standout season. Asked by MARCA what he wants most between La Liga, the Champions League, the World Cup, and the Ballon d’Or, he didn’t hesitate: “I want it all. Hopefully I can win everything, and as long as we can play, it’s possible to achieve it.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo holds slight edge over Kylian Mbappe, says Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois

Cristiano Ronaldo holds slight edge over Kylian Mbappe, says Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo departed from Real Madrid a few years ago, his legacy continues to be impressive. Thibaut Courtois highlights the notable difference between the Portuguese star and Kylian Mbappe, offering fans a surprising perspective.

Lionel Messi at PSG: Former sports director reveals what went wrong despite Neymar and Mbappé alongside him

Lionel Messi at PSG: Former sports director reveals what went wrong despite Neymar and Mbappé alongside him

Former PSG sports director Leonardo Araújo revealed what went wrong for Lionel Messi despite counting with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Erling Haaland surges past Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe to claim elite key international goalscoring record

Erling Haaland surges past Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe to claim elite key international goalscoring record

The forwards who carry the hopes of Norway, England, Argentina, Portugal, and France have rewritten scoring standards for their nation, but only one of them holds the edge in one particularly revealing international record.

Thomas Muller delivers decisive three-word answer on MLS future at Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Muller delivers decisive three-word answer on MLS future at Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Muller spoke about his future with Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo