Lamine Yamal receives special honor after Barcelona season ahead of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé

Lamine Yamal’s breakout year came in the 2024-25 campaign with FC Barcelona, where he finished as the Ballon d’Or runner-up. Even at just 18, his performances were strong enough to earn him a major honor over Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.

The debate over the best players of the 2024-25 season was a tough one, with several stars putting together elite campaigns. Mbappé, for example, claimed the first Golden Boot of his career with 31 goals in his first season at Real Madrid, but still finished behind Yamal, not only in the Ballon d’Or race, but in yet another major accolade.

On Thursday, Lamine Yamal was awarded the Alfredo Di Stéfano Trophy as La Liga’s best player for the 2024-25 season. The award, presented by Spanish outlet MARCA, saw the 18-year-old outshine Real Madrid stars like Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, as well as Barcelona teammates such as Pedri and Raphinha, adding another milestone to his remarkable rise.

Speaking to MARCA, the young Spanish standout reflected on the achievement: “All the individual awards show that it has been a great season for the team. For me, it brings happiness and pride. Collecting trophies at my age is something very positive. I’m going to keep working and fighting to achieve things like this.“

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona received the Di Stefano award from Marca.

First introduced in the 2007-08 season, the Di Stéfano Trophy has been dominated by Lionel Messi, who won it a record seven times, with Cristiano Ronaldo in second at four. Yamal now becomes the youngest player ever to claim the honor, another sign of his early impact at soccer’s highest level.

Yamal faces huge expectations heading into the 2025-26 season

With Yamal recognized as La Liga’s best player and Hansi Flick named MARCA’s top coach, Barcelona still sit short of top form to start the 2025-26 season. The Blaugrana are currently second in La Liga and 11th in the UEFA Champions League standings, struggling to control matches and conceding at least one goal in over the last 10 games.

Even so, with a return to a revamped Camp Nou approaching, Yamal is eager to produce another standout season. Asked by MARCA what he wants most between La Liga, the Champions League, the World Cup, and the Ballon d’Or, he didn’t hesitate: “I want it all. Hopefully I can win everything, and as long as we can play, it’s possible to achieve it.”