MLS
Comments

Thomas Muller delivers decisive three-word answer on MLS future at Vancouver Whitecaps

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Thomas Muller #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps.
© Rich Lam/Getty ImagesThomas Muller #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

This year, Major League Soccer welcomed a significant number of stars from European soccer who noticeably raised the level of competition. Among them are Son Heung-min and Rodrigo De Paul, as well as Thomas Muller, who left Bayern Munich to join Vancouver Whitecaps and quickly made an impact.

As he prepares for the Western Conference semifinal against Los Angeles FC, Muller gave an interview to Kicker and was asked whether he will continue playing for the Canadian side once the current season ends. “Yes, full throttle,” he replied.

Those words represent a crucial update not only for Vancouver but for MLS as a whole. Since his arrival in the league, the German forward has wasted no time showcasing his talent and has already established himself as one of the most decisive players in American soccer.

In his first seven MLS matches, Muller scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists, playing a key role in the team’s late-season surge that allowed them to finish tied with San Diego FC atop the Western Conference. His performances also included a goal in the Canadian Championship final against Vancouver FC and a goal in the MLS playoffs against FC Dallas.

Thomas Muller

Muller played 17 years for Bayern Munich.

“I can say that I am very happy here and am having a lot of fun,” said Thomas about his first weeks with Vancouver Whitecaps. “It was very easy to jump in, they put me in good positions… They won a penalty for me in every game. For sure you have to be ready for the competition but I was not coming here for vacation, I wanted to do a serious job and that was always my goal when I came here that I wanted to perform.”

World Cup 2026 forces MLS to make major schedule change for upcoming season

Muller sets his sights on a possible MLS title

Vancouver Whitecaps’ remarkable form in the final stretch of the regular season has fans dreaming of a possible championship. That belief strengthened after their win against FC Dallas in the first round of the playoffs, and now only three matches remain before the title.

Ahead of the matchup against Los Angeles FC, Muller spoke about what it would mean to win MLS in his first year. “In the current context, it would mean a great deal; it’s my here and now,” said the forward. “Above all, I’ve moved to a new league and a new country and would then have experienced an extraordinary team performance within a short period of time.”

MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Muller reflects on the differences between MLS and the Bundesliga

Although two months is not much time to draw definitive conclusions, Thomas Muller also discussed the differences he has noticed between MLS and the Bundesliga, the German league in which he had spent his entire career. “It is of course much more relaxed than in Munich or the rest of Germany,” he admitted.

“But you never know in a different country, a new league and a new team how long this process will last till you’re a real part of the team,” Muller added, before commenting on his quick adaptation to MLS. “In the end I’ve always been able to adapt to a situation really quickly, I’ve adjusted my playing style in tiny ways so often. It’s nothing special.”

