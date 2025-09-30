No one in Serie A can beat Christian Pulisic since 2023: Milan star surpasses Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku in one crucial stat

Christian Pulisic’s transformation since his arrival at Milan has been nothing short of remarkable. Once questioned during his spells in Germany and England, the American winger has reinvented himself at San Siro. In fact, the American forward has gone toe-to-toe with some of Serie A’s finest, including Lautaro Martinez of Inter and Romelu Lukaku of Napoli. Yet, the numbers show something remarkable: Pulisic has left them all behind in one pivotal achievement.

His European career began with promise but faced turbulence along the way. At Borussia Dortmund, he never scored more than four goals in a Bundesliga campaign. Chelsea invested $75 million to bring him to England, and his first season yielded 15 goal contributions. Injuries, however, derailed his progress, leaving his Premier League chapter clouded by inconsistency.

Then came Milan. In the summer of 2023, the Rossoneri signed him for $23 million, a move seen as relatively low-risk. It proved transformative. Pulisic delivered 15 goals in his debut season, followed by 17 the next year, emerging as Milan’s leading scorer.

This campaign, he has already begun at a blistering pace: six goals and two assists across all competitions. Two of those goals came in the Coppa Italia, while in Serie A, his tally includes four strikes and two assists in just five appearances.

The pivotal feat

It’s in this consistency that Pulisic has carved out his place above Serie A’s biggest names. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, since the 2023-24 season, Pulisic has contributed to 46 goals (27 goals and 19 assists) in Serie A, making him the most decisive player in the league over the past three seasons.

The numbers place him ahead of Inter’s captain Lautaro Martinez, who stands at 45 contributions, followed by Marcus Thuram (42), Mateo Retegui (42), and Romelu Lukaku (40).

“Since his Serie A debut, Christian Pulisic has been directly involved in more goals than any other player,” La Gazzetta noted. For a player often deployed as a winger or second striker, surpassing natural forwards like Lautaro and Lukaku underscores just how impactful he has become.