Lamine Yamal outshines Kylian Mbappe in key La Liga ranking, emerging as Barcelona’s top game-changer

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.
In recent months, the eternal rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid has been embodied by two names: Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe. They are the main stars of their respective teams and both wear the No. 10 shirt, placing them at the center of fan debates surrounding the two clubs. The young Spanish winger holds a clear edge in one specific La Liga ranking.

In the current 2025-26 season, Yamal is the player with the most dribbles attempted and completed in La Liga. Across the 22 matches played in the competition so far, he has attempted 201 dribbles against opposing defenders, successfully completing 98 of them.

That gives him a clear advantage over Mbappe. The French star ranks second, with 60 successful dribbles out of 125 attempts. Still, he is far from matching Yamal’s numbers. Third place belongs to another Real Madrid star, Vinicius Junior, who has recorded 53 successful dribbles from 155 attempts.

The top 10 does not include any other players from the two Spanish giants. Fourth place belongs to Osasuna’s Victor Muñoz (50), followed by Real Oviedo’s Hassan (46), Athletic Club’s Nico Williams (45), Elche’s Aleix Febas (36), Real Sociedad’s Ander Barrenetxea (35), Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu (33), and Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios (32).

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates with Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal’s dominance in this statistic reflects not only his immense talent in that specific aspect of the game, but also his growing influence on Barcelona’s play. That an 18-year-old player has attempted and completed such a high number of dribbles speaks to a collective structure that allows him that freedom, knowing it can generate clear benefits for the team.

Andrés Iniesta delivers high praise on Barcelona standout Lamine Yamal with ‘greatest in soccer history’ take

Andrés Iniesta delivers high praise on Barcelona standout Lamine Yamal with ‘greatest in soccer history’ take

Yamal’s and Mbappe’s numbers this season

Lamine Yamal’s clear advantage in total dribbles this season highlights his individual ability to unbalance defenses, making him one of the most decisive players not only in La Liga but in world soccer.

That does not mean Kylian Mbappe has been any less decisive. In fact, the Real Madrid forward is La Liga’s leading scorer this season, with an impressive 22 goals in 21 matches. In that ranking, Lamine Yamal sits sixth with nine goals.

At this point, however, it is important to consider the characteristics of each player. While Mbappe is a forward whose primary responsibility is scoring goals, Yamal is a more creative player who also takes on playmaking duties.

Lamine Yamal is currently La Liga’s top assist provider with eight. In that same category, Kylian Mbappe has recorded just four assists. As a result, when combining total goal contributions in the 2025-26 La Liga season, the Real Madrid star still holds a narrower advantage: 26 compared to 17 for the Barcelona winger.

