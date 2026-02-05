Kylian Mbappe could welcome a French star as Real Madrid reportedly set one condition to sign a Premier League star

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have faced significant defensive challenges, with David Alaba, Éder Militão, and Antonio Rüdiger missing a considerable number of matches due to injuries. As a result, Kylian Mbappé’s team has been linked to several defenders for the upcoming season. Although a Premier League star was previously ruled out as a free agent, the Spanish are now reportedly reconsidering his arrival under one condition.

According to Rodra of ESPN, Real Madrid are determined to pursue the signing of a new center-back for the 2026–27 season. As a result, they could once again consider the arrival of Ibrahima Konaté as a free agent. However, Los Blancos are said to have set a key condition: The Frenchman must lower his hefty salary demands, something that reportedly prevented an agreement in recent weeks.

While Konaté has been one of Liverpool’s best players in recent years, the Frenchman has disappointed many fans with his level this season. He has not only shown worrying lapses in concentration, but has also made several mistakes in one-on-one situations. Because of this, his potential move to Real Madrid does not fully convince everyone, especially as the possible departures of David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger would require a defender who is in peak form.

Having already signed Jérémy Jacquet for €63.60 million, Ibrahima Konaté’s tenure at Anfield appears set to close at the end of the 2025-26 season. Unlike a few weeks ago, the Frenchman does not have multiple options to join another club as a free agent due to his reportedly high salary demands. Consequently, Konaté might need to accept different terms to join Real Madrid, as a return to the Reds seems unlikely.

Report: Real Madrid also chase two other defenders, not just Konate

While Ibrahima Konaté could reportedly be included once again among Real Madrid’s potential targets, he is supposedly not the priority. Not only have his high salary but also his inconsistent performances at Liverpool raised doubts within the Spanish side. As a result, they have reportedly turned their attention to two other defenders ahead of the 2026–27 season, who generate far greater consensus.

Both Nico Schlotterbeck and Castello Lukeba have emerged as the best-positioned players thanks to reports from Juni Calafat’s scouting team, according to Rodra on ESPN. Unlike the Frenchman, both defenders could be involved in million-dollar transfers, as they have valid contracts with their teams. However, they are in top form and could bring more security to Real Madrid. In fact, the German defender is reportedly the Spanish side’s top priority.