Andrés Iniesta delivers high praise on Barcelona standout Lamine Yamal with ‘greatest in soccer history’ take

After Lionel Messi’s departure and Ansu Fati’s decline, Barcelona appeared to be left without a generational talent to lead the sporting project. Nevertheless, Lamine Yamal has managed to establish himself among the world’s best players, even finishing second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or at just 18 years old. In light of his clear emergence as the cornerstone of the Blaugranas, legend Andrés Iniesta did not hesitate to deliver a powerful praise to the young star.

In a recent interview with Catalunya Ràdio, Andrés Iniesta did not hesitate to praise Lamine Yamal, making clear the challenge he has ahead of him: “He has everything it takes to become one of the greatest soccer players in history. His challenge is to achieve this, to improve every year. He has the potential to do so, and we hope he continues as he is now.”

While Lamine has already spent two years proving himself as a generational talent, Iniesta urges calm, acknowledging that Yamal is still a young player who faces the challenge of maintaining his level over many years—something very few have achieved. Nonetheless, Yamal has emerged as one of Barcelona’s most consistent players, steering clear of controversy and off-field scandals, and showing that he is focused on making history.

Amid a 2025–26 season in which he has dealt with several physical issues, Lamine Yamal is enjoying his best individual campaign. In 29 matches, the 18-year-old star has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists, nearly matching his numbers from last season with several months ahead. In addition, he has taken a clear step forward, assuming much greater responsibility and impact on the pitch, looking noticeably more mature in his game.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal makes a bold reveal on his future at Barcelona

Unlike many emerging stars, Lamine Yamal was forced to step up in a team desperate for a difference-making talent. While many players could have been affected by that pressure, he managed to become one of the most important stars in world soccer. Because of this, his future has been surrounded by speculation about a potential departure from Barcelona, to which the 18-year-old star responded with a firm and clear statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Not Lionel Messi: Lamine Yamal ties Argentina legend goalscoring record at FC Barcelona

“I’m in the best moment of my career… I hope I can stay here for my entire life (in Barcelona), where I enjoy every day so much, at the best club and in the best city in the world,” Lamine Yamal said at 78th Mundo Deportivo Gala. By rejecting any potential departure, the 18-year-old star set clear boundaries for other teams, aiming to etch his name in Barcelona’s history, much like Lionel Messi.

Having played 144 games with Barcelona, Lamine Yamal has scored 39 goals and provided 47 assists. Additionally, he has already clinched two LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups. Despite showcasing his impressive talent, the 18-year-old star still has an uphill climb, as he is far from being the most awarded player or the top scorer for the Blaugranas, making consistency a key asset for him.