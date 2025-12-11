Lamine Yamal may lose a teammate: Barcelona star Marc Casado reportedly becomes a target from a top Premier League side

Trending topics:
Comments

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Although Lamine Yamal‘s injury briefly interrupted his performance, he has since regained his top form and led Barcelona to four consecutive victories. Alongside the 18-year-old star, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have dominated the midfield, leaving little room for Marc Casado, who has been relegated to a secondary role. In response to this situation, a major Premier League team has identified the 22-year-old midfielder as a target to bolster their squad.

Marc Casado’s future remains uncertain, as Barcelona plan to part ways with him, Robert Lewandowski, and two other players. Amid this scenario, the Spaniard has reportedly attracted attention from the Premier League. According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have expressed interest in the 22-year-old’s contract situation. The club had approached him a few months ago and is now looking to secure a deal, given the opportunity presented by the Culers’ decision.

After a standout debut season with Barcelona, Marc Casado has seen his role diminish, primarily due to Frenkie de Jong’s emergence as an undisputed starter. In the 2025-26 season, the Spaniard has logged just 698 minutes, stalling the trajectory that once pegged him as a key future player for the team. However, coach Hansi Flick continues to value him as a regular part of the rotation, with the midfielder consistently seeing playing time in matches.

Even if Barcelona are open to selling Marc Casado, his arrival at Chelsea might not assure him more playing time. With Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Reece James able to play in the midfield, the 22-year-old might face a similar substitute role as at the Culers, raising doubts about whether a move to England would boost his career. Nonetheless, coach Enzo Maresca may play a key role in convincing the Spaniard, as playing time might be a decisive factor.

Barcelona star Marc Casado

Marc Casado of FC Barcelona is put under pressure by Gorka Guruzeta of Athletic Club.

Casado might face hurdles to earn minutes at Barcelona next season

Marc Casado has maintained his competitiveness thanks to ample playing time at Barcelona, even becoming a key player in coach Hansi Flick’s rotation. However, the rise of Eric Garcia as a midfielder has complicated the 22-year-old midfielder’s situation, resulting in no playing time against Eintracht Frankfurt. Additionally, the presence of Marc Bernal and the return of Pablo Gavi may push him to become the fifth option in the team’s rotation.

In the 2026–27 season, Barcelona can bolster their defense, making Eric Garcia’s role as a midfielder an increasingly viable choice alongside the young talent Marc Bernal. Additionally, Gavi is returning from injury and could reclaim his usual spot in the rotation. Given these circumstances, Marc Casado might be compelled to leave the Culers if he wants to take on a more prominent role and continue to develop as a player.

