How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa do Brasil

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense WHAT 2025 Copa do Brasil WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Thursday, December 11, 2025 WHERE Fubo, Premiere and FOX Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The opening chapter of this heated rivalry arrives with everything on the line, as both teams see this matchup as their final path to hardware in 2025. Fluminense enter riding confidence after securing a spot in the Copa Libertadores and turning heads with a memorable Club World Cup showing, yet expectations are high to translate that form into a title.

Vasco da Gama come from a far different place after battling near the relegation zone most of the year, viewing this clash as a chance to flip the narrative and end the season with purpose. With pride, momentum, and a trophy dream hanging in the balance, this showdown is one fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Advertisement