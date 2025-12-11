Trending topics:
Comments

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo effect: 2026 FIFA World Cup prices soar to record highs as latest phase of sales opens

By Martina Alcheva

© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left), the World Cup trophy (center), and Lionel Messi (right)

The 2026 World Cup is still more than 180 days away, yet anticipation around Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has already sent the event into a frenzy. As fans rush to secure seats for the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the presence of both legends has created an unprecedented spike in global demand—one that hints at a deeper twist behind these early waves of excitement.

With FIFA officially opening the latest application window—known as the Random Selection Draw—supporters can now request tickets for specific matches after last week’s group-stage draw mapped out the tournament’s narrative. This is the first time fans know exactly when and where teams such as ArgentinaPortugal, and the host nations will play.

Applications opened on December 11 and will close on January 13, 2026. FIFA emphasized that timing does not affect the probability of success. Each household may request up to four tickets per match and up to 40 across the tournament. Tickets range from $60 for group-stage games to $6,730 for the final, though the governing body has warned these are only starting prices—and that dynamic pricing will be implemented for the first time in World Cup history.

Messi and Ronaldo’s magnetism: The heart of the surge

Once the schedule was released, matches involving Argentina and Portugal instantly became the hottest commodities. With Messi and Ronaldo potentially appearing in what may be their final World Cup, fans moved quickly—and the resale market erupted.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the UEFA Nations League trophy.

According to data tracked across major resale platforms, including TicketData, prices for matches featuring the two soccer icons experienced astronomical increases, with some fixtures soaring to record-breaking levels within 72 hours. The release of the schedule had an immediate impact. Over three days, prices for Argentina’s group games rose by at least 174%, while premiums for Portugal’s featured match in Miami reportedly jumped even higher.

But midway through this pricing explosion emerges the surprising twist: the surge in ticket value is being driven not only by demand, but by a specific pattern linked directly to Messi and Ronaldo’s iconic status and their projected World Cup paths—and that pattern hinges on a figure FIFA quietly anticipated.

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners’ Trophy.

Wild surge rewrites modern World Cup history

What’s more, the Messi–Ronaldo effect has inflated demand for their matches by an average of 300%, transforming standard group fixtures into some of the most expensive early-round tickets in modern World Cup history.

One match stands out: Portugal vs. Colombia in Miami, originally priced under $400, now consistently listed for over $2,140, with some resellers posting far higher premiums. The game has become the priciest group-stage fixture outside the semifinals and final.

Argentina’s opening clash with Algeria in Kansas City also doubled in price within days, while Scotland vs. Brazil in Miami saw its own massive boom due to Scotland’s returning fanbase and Brazil’s global following. Secondary market listings for the final at MetLife Stadium already exceed $11,000, years before kickoff.

