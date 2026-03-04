Cristiano Ronaldo injured as Abdullah Al-Hamdan set to step up against NEOM: How Al-Nassr has fared without its star in 2025-26 Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Two

Abdullah Al-Hamdan will carry the heavy burden of replacing the injured Cristiano Ronaldo when Al-Nassr faces NEOM SC in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo’s recent hamstring injury has forced the club into a reshuffle at a crucial stage of the season, placing immediate pressure on Al-Hamdan to step into the spotlight.

With the Portuguese superstar sidelined and undergoing rehabilitation, Al-Nassr must once again adapt without its talisman. However, how the club has actually fared in his absence during the 2025-26 campaign adds an intriguing layer to the story. The setback occurred during a 3-1 league victory over Al-Fayha last Saturday, February 28. Ronaldo endured an uncharacteristically difficult night, missing a 12th-minute penalty before signaling discomfort late in the match.

He was substituted in the 81st minute, and days later, the diagnosis was confirmed. “Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al Fayha. He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day,” the club announced on Tuesday.

Reports suggest the 41-year-old could be sidelined for two to four weeks, depending on the severity of the hamstring strain. While his participation in the 2026 World Cup is not believed to be under threat, his short-term absence creates immediate tactical challenges for Al-Nassr.

Head coach Jorge Jesus has reportedly decided that Abdullah Al-Hamdan will start against NEOM, as noted by Arriyadiyah newspaper journalist Khaled Al-Rashid. The Saudi forward now shoulders the responsibility of filling Ronaldo’s role at the spearhead of the attack.

Team tested without its captain

Whenever Ronaldo has been unavailable this season, either due to rotation or injury, attention has shifted to how Al-Nassr responds. The numbers from both domestic and continental competition reveal a compelling pattern.

Saudi Pro League record without Ronaldo

In league fixtures where Ronaldo was not in the squad, Al-Nassr has delivered emphatically:

Al-Nassr 2-0 Al Ahli – Win

– Win Al-Nassr 2-0 Al Riyadh – Win

– Win Al-Nassr 4-1 Al Ittihad – Win

– Win Al-Nassr 4-0 Al Khaleej – Win

League record without Ronaldo:

Played: 4

Wins: 4

Draws: 0

Losses: 0

Win percentage: 100%

Interestingly, when Ronaldo has featured in league matches this season, Al-Nassr’s win rate stands at 66.7% (10 wins from 15 games). While the sample size without him is smaller, the club has not dropped a single point during those absences.

AFC Champions League Two record without Ronaldo

The same trend appears in the AFC Champions League Two. In matches where Ronaldo did not feature, Al-Nassr maintained dominance:

Al-Nassr 4-0 FC Goa – Win

– Win Al-Nassr 2-1 FC Goa – Win

– Win Al-Nassr 4-0 Istiklol – Win

– Win Al-Nassr 2-0 Al Ahli – Win

ACL Two record without Ronaldo:

Played: 4

Wins: 4

Draws: 0

Losses: 0

Win percentage: 100%

Even when he has played in Asia, the club has remained flawless, winning all three of his appearances in the competition.

Overall combined record in 2025-26 season so far

Without Ronaldo (All competitions):

Played: 8

Wins: 8

Draws: 0

Losses: 0

Win rate: 100%

With Ronaldo (All competitions):

Played: 18

Wins: 13

Draws: 2

Losses: 3

Win rate: 72.2%

What the numbers really mean

Statistically, Al-Nassr has shown it can win without its captain. The squad has demonstrated improved depth, tactical flexibility, and shared scoring responsibility. Defensive solidity and collective attacking output have allowed the club to collect maximum points even in Ronaldo’s absence.

However, context matters. Many of the matches without Ronaldo came against beatable opposition. In high-pressure fixtures or tightly contested encounters, his presence often alters defensive structures, boosts confidence, and influences momentum.

The broader takeaway from the 2025-26 campaign is clear: Al-Nassr is no longer structurally dependent on Ronaldo to win matches. The team’s system functions efficiently without him. Yet his aura, leadership, and goal-scoring instinct elevate the ceiling of what the club can achieve.