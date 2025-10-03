Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Lamine Yamal injury update: Which Barcelona and Spain games he could miss, with El Clasico vs. Real Madrid at risk

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has suffered another injury setback, just as he was beginning to regain momentum after weeks on the sidelines. The groin problem that has dogged him since September has returned, ruling him out for weeks at both club and international level. With El Clasico against Real Madrid now in doubt, Barcelona’s season could be significantly impacted by the absence of their most electrifying forward.

The 18-year-old forward featured against Real Sociedad in La Liga last weekend and then played the full 90 minutes against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek Champions League action. That return, however, proved premature.

Barca later confirmed in a medical statement that the discomfort had resurfaced: “The groin problem for Lamine Yamal has returned following the game against PSG. The player will miss the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2–3 weeks.”

This is the Spaniard’s second layoff in as many months. He had only just recovered from the initial setback, missing four matches in September, before being thrust back into the spotlight in Europe.

Flick vs. De la Fuente: War of words

The latest twist adds fuel to an already tense exchange between Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente. Flick accused La Roja of mismanaging Yamal during September’s international window, insisting the national team should have shown more caution. De la Fuente dismissed those claims, striking back: “There is no conflict with Flick. I was simply surprised by those statements because he has been a national team coach, and I thought he had that empathy.”

Advertisement

He went further, defending his staff: “The risk in football and in sports always exists. If he is playing at his club, he is assuming those risks. We are talking about completely normal situations.” Both coaches will now be left frustrated as the teenager, who already boasts 111 Barcelona appearances and 23 Spain caps at just 18 years old, is sidelined once more.

Lamine Yamal of Spain speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain, during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

Lamine Yamal speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.

Which games will Yamal miss?

Barcelona announced that Yamal will miss this weekend’s La Liga clash against Sevilla. The timing also rules him out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria in October—a significant blow for La Roja as they push to secure their place in the tournament.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the two-to-three-week window could also leave Yamal out of the Blaugrana’s matches against Girona in La Liga and Olympiacos in the Champions League after the international break. Even if he returns at the earliest possible date, it would leave him with only 120 minutes of competitive play in the seven weeks leading into the season’s biggest test: El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 26.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mbappe, Haaland face surprise competition: The La Liga striker making headlines across Europe

Mbappe, Haaland face surprise competition: The La Liga striker making headlines across Europe

A La Liga player is putting up goal-scoring numbers in Europe that compare only to those of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Shock twist as Lamine Yamal misses Spain’s October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers after all: Reason for Barcelona star’s absence revealed

Shock twist as Lamine Yamal misses Spain’s October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers after all: Reason for Barcelona star’s absence revealed

Despite being named in Luis de la Fuente’s latest squad, questions linger about whether the teenager will actually take the field.

Club vs country saga continues: Spain could be without Lamine Yamal for October’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, and Barcelona holds blame

Club vs country saga continues: Spain could be without Lamine Yamal for October’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, and Barcelona holds blame

The tug-of-war between club and country has long been a recurring drama in soccer, but few cases highlight it as starkly as that of Lamine Yamal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2006 World Cup wink explained: His ex-Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney tells the full story after two decades

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2006 World Cup wink explained: His ex-Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney tells the full story after two decades

Almost two decades on, Wayne Rooney has finally lifted the lid on the real story behind Cristiano Ronaldo and that unforgettable World Cup moment, breaking his silence after years of speculation.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo