Lamine Yamal injury update: Which Barcelona and Spain games he could miss, with El Clasico vs. Real Madrid at risk

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has suffered another injury setback, just as he was beginning to regain momentum after weeks on the sidelines. The groin problem that has dogged him since September has returned, ruling him out for weeks at both club and international level. With El Clasico against Real Madrid now in doubt, Barcelona’s season could be significantly impacted by the absence of their most electrifying forward.

The 18-year-old forward featured against Real Sociedad in La Liga last weekend and then played the full 90 minutes against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek Champions League action. That return, however, proved premature.

Barca later confirmed in a medical statement that the discomfort had resurfaced: “The groin problem for Lamine Yamal has returned following the game against PSG. The player will miss the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2–3 weeks.”

This is the Spaniard’s second layoff in as many months. He had only just recovered from the initial setback, missing four matches in September, before being thrust back into the spotlight in Europe.

Flick vs. De la Fuente: War of words

The latest twist adds fuel to an already tense exchange between Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente. Flick accused La Roja of mismanaging Yamal during September’s international window, insisting the national team should have shown more caution. De la Fuente dismissed those claims, striking back: “There is no conflict with Flick. I was simply surprised by those statements because he has been a national team coach, and I thought he had that empathy.”

He went further, defending his staff: “The risk in football and in sports always exists. If he is playing at his club, he is assuming those risks. We are talking about completely normal situations.” Both coaches will now be left frustrated as the teenager, who already boasts 111 Barcelona appearances and 23 Spain caps at just 18 years old, is sidelined once more.

Lamine Yamal speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.

Which games will Yamal miss?

Barcelona announced that Yamal will miss this weekend’s La Liga clash against Sevilla. The timing also rules him out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria in October—a significant blow for La Roja as they push to secure their place in the tournament.

Looking ahead, the two-to-three-week window could also leave Yamal out of the Blaugrana’s matches against Girona in La Liga and Olympiacos in the Champions League after the international break. Even if he returns at the earliest possible date, it would leave him with only 120 minutes of competitive play in the seven weeks leading into the season’s biggest test: El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 26.