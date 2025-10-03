Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Mbappe, Haaland face surprise competition: The La Liga striker making headlines across Europe

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.
© Jan Kruger/Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesErling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The 2025–26 season has been underway for more than a month, and both domestic leagues and international competitions are beginning to take shape. In that context, stars like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have delivered performances in line with expectations—but, surprisingly, they’ve been joined by a standout from La Liga.

Borja Iglesias has been in top form in recent weeks. The Celta Vigo striker has led his team with a goal-scoring streak that puts him in elite company. He has scored in six consecutive matches across both domestic and international competitions.

To put those numbers into perspective, across Europe’s top five leagues (England, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany), only two other players have posted similar stats: Mbappe and Haaland.

Iglesias scored his first goal of the season on August 31, in Matchday 3 of La Liga against Villarreal. Since then, he’s found the net against Girona and Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish top flight, Stuttgart in the UEFA Europa League, and Elche in La Liga. His most recent goal came Thursday against PAOK in the European tournament.

Borja Iglesias of RC Celta de Vigo looks on during the UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between Real Club Celta de Vigo and PAOK FC.

Borja Iglesias of RC Celta de Vigo looks on during the UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between Real Club Celta de Vigo and PAOK FC.

However, Iglesias’ outstanding individual form hasn’t translated into team success. In fact, Celta have won just one match all season, the most recent one against PAOK. In the Europa League, they sit 13th in the league phase standings, while in La Liga they are currently in 17th place.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe honored by UEFA after Champions League hat trick for Real Madrid

see also

Kylian Mbappe honored by UEFA after Champions League hat trick for Real Madrid

How do Mbappe and Haaland compare?

Like Borja Iglesias, Erling Haaland has scored in six consecutive matches. The Norwegian striker, though, has bagged multiple goals in several of those appearances. Over that same stretch, the Manchester City star has scored nine goals, and 11 total on the season. The only match in which he failed to score was against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Kylian Mbappe’s numbers are just as impressive. The Real Madrid forward has 13 goals in nine matches this season, 10 of which have come in his last six outings. He stood out in particular with a hat trick this week against Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League.

Europe’s top scorers in the 2025–26 season

Borja Iglesias’ hot streak, while remarkable, hasn’t been enough to put him at the top of the scoring charts in any major competition—at least not yet. In La Liga, that honor belongs to Mbappe, who has eight goals. In the Premier League, the top scorer is Erling Haaland, also with eight.

Advertisement

Harry Kane is dominating the Bundesliga, with 10 goals in just five matches. France and Italy, on the other hand, have seen more modest stats: Paris FC’s Ilan Kebbal leads Ligue 1 with four goals, the same number that Christian Pulisic has recorded with AC Milan in Serie A.

Kylian Mbappe is also making waves on the international stage. He has scored five goals in two appearances with Real Madrid, making him the current top scorer in the UEFA Champions League. In the Europa League, Panathinaikos’ Anass Zaroury leads with three goals, while Celje’s Franko Kovacevic tops the Conference League with three as well.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
U-20 World Cup: Messi, Haaland, and other stars who shined at the youth FIFA tournament

U-20 World Cup: Messi, Haaland, and other stars who shined at the youth FIFA tournament

The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup kicked off this Saturday in Chile, a competition where stars like Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland first made their mark.

Video: Harry Kane breaks all-time record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland with Bayern brace vs Bremen

Video: Harry Kane breaks all-time record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland with Bayern brace vs Bremen

In Bayern Munich’s win over Werder Bremen, Harry Kane scored twice and broke a record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

2025 Ballon d’Or results: Haaland records lowest finish since 2021, Vinícius Jr. misses Top 10

2025 Ballon d’Or results: Haaland records lowest finish since 2021, Vinícius Jr. misses Top 10

With the Ballon d'Or unveiling the 2025 rankings, Erling Haaland and Vinícius Junior have dropped significantly compared to their positions in recent editions.

Lamine Yamal injury update: Which Barcelona and Spain games he could miss, with El Clasico vs. Real Madrid at risk

Lamine Yamal injury update: Which Barcelona and Spain games he could miss, with El Clasico vs. Real Madrid at risk

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has suffered another injury setback, just as he was beginning to regain momentum after weeks on the sidelines.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo