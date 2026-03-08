Lamine Yamal hits 50-goal milestone two years earlier than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lamine Yamal has been reshaping the boundaries of what is possible in world soccer since his sudden emergence in Barcelona‘s first team as a teenager, shattering records once thought untouchable. The Spanish winger has added another chapter to his remarkable story, reaching the 50-goal milestone at a younger age than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Back in action following their Copa del Rey elimination at the hands of Atlético Madrid, Barcelona needed to refocus quickly to maintain their grip on the La Liga title race. The Blaugrana traveled to San Mamés on Saturday to face Athletic Club, and it was Yamal who provided the decisive moment, curling home a composed finish in the 68th minute after a perfectly weighted pass from Pedri to secure a 1-0 victory.

That goal against Bilbao took Lamine Yamal to 50 career goals at just 18 years and 237 days old. The breakdown includes 44 goals for Barcelona across all competitions and six more while representing the Spain national team.

For context, Lionel Messi reached the same milestone in 2008 at the age of 20 years and 315 days, more than two full years older than Yamal was on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in soccer history, netted his 50th career goal in 2007 at 21 years and 297 days old, nearly three years later than the mark Yamal has now set.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona scores against Athletic Club.

At club level, Yamal has scored 44 goals in 142 games for Barcelona since making his debut at 15 years old. Those goals span every competition he has featured in for the Blaugrana: 28 in La Liga, eight in the UEFA Champions League, five in the Copa del Rey and three in the Spanish Super Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Lamine Yamal affected in shocking Barcelona and Real Madrid decision: Why did La Liga giants opt out of retro kit plan?

At international level, his six goals for Spain are spread across three competitions: three in the UEFA Nations League, two in the Euro qualifiers and one in the EUROs themselves. Yamal was absent from Spain’s World Cup qualifying campaign during the October and November windows, meaning he has yet to score in that competition, but the upcoming tournament in June will give him the opportunity to add yet another to his tally.

Yamal through his best goalscoring season

Despite the midweek Copa del Rey exit, Barcelona remain one of the most formidable sides in Europe and remain firmly in contention for Champions League glory. In Hansi Flick’s second season in charge, Yamal has been one of the primary driving forces behind the Blaugrana‘s La Liga surge, as they currently lead the table with 67 points, four clear of Real Madrid.

Saturday’s goal was his 19th of the season in all competitions, adding to 15 assists in 36 games and making it comfortably his most prolific campaign to date. His previous best was 18 goals across 55 games last season, and with at least 13 matches still to play, not accounting for potential Champions League progression, Yamal is well-placed to surpass that mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early in his career, Yamal was viewed primarily as a creator rather than a finisher, with his goalscoring rate cited as one of the few areas for improvement. Ten goals in his last 11 games has put that notion firmly to rest. With Ronaldo sitting on 965 career goals and Messi on 899, it may be too early to speculate about those kinds of numbers, but at the rate Yamal is going, the question is at least worth asking.