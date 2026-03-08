Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Lamine Yamal
Comments

Lamine Yamal hits 50-goal milestone two years earlier than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr FC, Lamine Yamal (R) of FC Barcelona, and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Abdullah Ahmed, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce, & Dustin Markland/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr FC, Lamine Yamal (R) of FC Barcelona, and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lamine Yamal has been reshaping the boundaries of what is possible in world soccer since his sudden emergence in Barcelona‘s first team as a teenager, shattering records once thought untouchable. The Spanish winger has added another chapter to his remarkable story, reaching the 50-goal milestone at a younger age than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Back in action following their Copa del Rey elimination at the hands of Atlético Madrid, Barcelona needed to refocus quickly to maintain their grip on the La Liga title race. The Blaugrana traveled to San Mamés on Saturday to face Athletic Club, and it was Yamal who provided the decisive moment, curling home a composed finish in the 68th minute after a perfectly weighted pass from Pedri to secure a 1-0 victory.

That goal against Bilbao took Lamine Yamal to 50 career goals at just 18 years and 237 days old. The breakdown includes 44 goals for Barcelona across all competitions and six more while representing the Spain national team.

For context, Lionel Messi reached the same milestone in 2008 at the age of 20 years and 315 days, more than two full years older than Yamal was on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in soccer history, netted his 50th career goal in 2007 at 21 years and 297 days old, nearly three years later than the mark Yamal has now set.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona scores against Athletic Club.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona scores against Athletic Club.

At club level, Yamal has scored 44 goals in 142 games for Barcelona since making his debut at 15 years old. Those goals span every competition he has featured in for the Blaugrana: 28 in La Liga, eight in the UEFA Champions League, five in the Copa del Rey and three in the Spanish Super Cup.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Lamine Yamal affected in shocking Barcelona and Real Madrid decision: Why did La Liga giants opt out of retro kit plan?

see also

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Lamine Yamal affected in shocking Barcelona and Real Madrid decision: Why did La Liga giants opt out of retro kit plan?

At international level, his six goals for Spain are spread across three competitions: three in the UEFA Nations League, two in the Euro qualifiers and one in the EUROs themselves. Yamal was absent from Spain’s World Cup qualifying campaign during the October and November windows, meaning he has yet to score in that competition, but the upcoming tournament in June will give him the opportunity to add yet another to his tally.

Yamal through his best goalscoring season

Despite the midweek Copa del Rey exit, Barcelona remain one of the most formidable sides in Europe and remain firmly in contention for Champions League glory. In Hansi Flick’s second season in charge, Yamal has been one of the primary driving forces behind the Blaugrana‘s La Liga surge, as they currently lead the table with 67 points, four clear of Real Madrid.

Saturday’s goal was his 19th of the season in all competitions, adding to 15 assists in 36 games and making it comfortably his most prolific campaign to date. His previous best was 18 goals across 55 games last season, and with at least 13 matches still to play, not accounting for potential Champions League progression, Yamal is well-placed to surpass that mark.

Advertisement

Early in his career, Yamal was viewed primarily as a creator rather than a finisher, with his goalscoring rate cited as one of the few areas for improvement. Ten goals in his last 11 games has put that notion firmly to rest. With Ronaldo sitting on 965 career goals and Messi on 899, it may be too early to speculate about those kinds of numbers, but at the rate Yamal is going, the question is at least worth asking.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Lamine Yamal affected in shocking Barcelona and Real Madrid decision: Why did La Liga giants opt out of retro kit plan?

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Lamine Yamal affected in shocking Barcelona and Real Madrid decision: Why did La Liga giants opt out of retro kit plan?

Spanish soccer is preparing for a nostalgic celebration unlike anything the league has attempted before. Yet even before the initiative begins, attention has already shifted toward the absence of some of the sport’s brightest stars.

Lamine Yamal loses two key teammates as Barcelona confirm Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde injuries for weeks

Lamine Yamal loses two key teammates as Barcelona confirm Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde injuries for weeks

Although Barcelona displayed their scoring power against Atlético Madrid, they were eliminated from the Copa del Rey after losing on aggregate. Additionally, Lamine Yamal received terrible news, as the Blaugrana announced the extent of the injuries to Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé.

Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid falls short in Copa del Rey semifinal despite strong performances from Yamal, Raphinha, Bernal

Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid falls short in Copa del Rey semifinal despite strong performances from Yamal, Raphinha, Bernal

Despite Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Marc Bernal shining in the 3-0 win, Barcelona fall short to complete the comeback in the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi effect rolls on as Inter Miami star sets back-to-back away attendance records in first two 2026 MLS games

Lionel Messi effect rolls on as Inter Miami star sets back-to-back away attendance records in first two 2026 MLS games

Lionel Messi "effect" in the MLS keeps on going as star has now set back-to-back away attendance records in the first two 2026 MLS games with Inter Miami.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo