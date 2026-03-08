Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid reportedly drop interest in Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez to chase another Premier League star

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, Real Madrid have struggled to find the right balance in midfield, as the exits of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos seem to have disrupted the squad’s structure. Amid their underwhelming performances, Rodri Hernández of Manchester City emerged as a potential reinforcement. However, Kylian Mbappe’s team reportedly decided against pursuing his signing, opting instead to target a young Premier League star.

According to José Félix Díaz of Diario AS, Real Madrid are not interested in signing Rodri Hernández from Manchester City. Despite approaching the final year of his contract, the Spanish midfielder is expected to renew with the Citizens, as Los Blancos reportedly have serious doubts about his level following the serious injury he suffered. While he may be close to regaining his best form, his age—29—also raises concerns about pursuing the transfer.

Coupled with this, Antonio Hernández, Rodri‘s father, disclosed the intentions of the 29-year-old star during the National Sports Awards ceremony: “He is very happy where he is. You will understand the natural discretion in these circumstances. I don’t know anything, and I truly mean that. I don’t know anything—the story still has to be written… He’s desperate to go to the World Cup.” With this in mind, Pep Guardiola could soon secure his stellar midfielder.

Instead of pursuing Rodri Hernandez, Los Blancos are preparing to enter the bidding for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, reports Diario AS. The Englishman has established as one of the most consistent players in the Premier League. Not only does he shine defensively, but he also has a quality with the ball that resembles the Spaniard’s style. Despite this, Real Madrid would have to pay more than €100 million for his transfer, other Premier League teams are also pursuing him.

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match.

Not only Wharton: Real Madrid reportedly target three other midfielders

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have struggled with the absence of midfielders capable of organizing play, as Jude Bellingham has not managed to shine in that aspect. In response, the emergence of Adam Wharton appears ideal, as he contributes defensively while also helping build play. However, they reportedly have two alternative options to the Englishman, as they seem determined to sign a new midfielder.

According to José Félix Díaz of Diario AS, Los Blancos are also targeting Kees Smit from AZ Alkmaar and Vitinha from PSG. While the Portuguese midfielder has expressed his desire to remain with the French club, Real Madrid are looking to convince him. The Dutchman is different a situation as he would be open to joining the club, but his transfer fee could exceed €50 million due to his exceptional potential growth.

Not only Vitinha and Kees Smit are being followed as Real Madrid are also reportedly considering the return of Nico Paz by activating their €9 million buyback clause. With the possible arrival of new reinforcement, they could shift to a system with four midfielders, with one of them playing as an attacking midfielder: Jude Bellingham. Therefore, the new signing would likely operate closer to the base of play, taking responsibility for organizing the midfield.