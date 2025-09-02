Trending topics:
La Liga
Lamine Yamal fires back at Hansi Flick: Says Barcelona struggles aren’t about egos

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Yamal admitted his ultimate dream is to win the Champions League with Barcelona and one day capture the Ballon d’Or.
At only 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has already become the standout name for both FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team. The young winger has started the season in spectacular form, tallying two goals and one assist in his first three LaLiga matches. Now on international duty, Yamal spoke to Spanish outlet RTVE about his goals, challenges, and ambitions as Spain prepares for clashes against Bulgaria and Turkey.

Yamal did not shy away from speaking about his ultimate ambitions. “Winning the Champions League with Barcelona would be incredible,” he said. “Every player wants to win the Ballon d’Or, and anyone who says otherwise is lying. To even be in that conversation at just 18 years old is something to value, and hopefully one day it happens.”

When asked who deserves the Ballon d’Or if not him, Yamal pointed to two familiar names: Neymar deserves one. During his time at Barcelona and Paris, he should have won it. And obviously Messi, because he is the best in history.”

Responding to Flick’s criticism

New Barça coach Hansi Flick recently called for higher intensity after a shaky start to the season. Yamal responded with maturity: It’s more about not starting with the same intensity we finished last season with than about egos in the locker room. We’ve taken seven points out of nine in tough stadiums, but people don’t talk about that. Flick is right that we made mistakes, but that happens. It’s not about egos—we just need to get back to our level.”

Staying grounded amid fame

Despite his rapid rise, Yamal acknowledged the challenges of being in the spotlight. “Lately, there’s been more talk about what I do off the field than on it. If I were still at Mataró, nobody would care about my birthday party. But I don’t pay attention to that. I only listen to my circle—the people who truly know me. That’s what helps me stay focused. You’ll never hear that Lamine is happy or sad because of what someone else said.”

A united young core at Barcelona

Yamal also highlighted the strong bond among Barça’s young talents, mentioning Nico and Fermín specifically. “We’re a young, united group. If anyone leaves, it’s their own decision. Nobody here wants to go. We even joke with Fermín about England, but he told us he wants to stay.”

Big goals with Spain

His rise has also extended to the national team, where he became one of Spain’s youngest-ever players. “I didn’t expect to join the national team so young. But we have a squad capable of being world champions. Everything depends on our concentration.”

Yamal credited manager Luis de la Fuente for his support: “I’m very grateful. He’s one of the people who has defended me most, with the right words at the right time. I’ll always be thankful for that.”

