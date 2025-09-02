Benjamin Cremaschi opens up on leaving Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for Serie A move

After a painful defeat in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami suffered the departure this week of a player who had been crucial for the team in recent seasons. Benjamin Cremaschi is heading to Serie A and shared a farewell message.

“After 6 years at Inter Miami, the time has come to take a new direction in my professional career,” Cremaschi began Tuesday in a post on his official Instagram account. “It’s not an easy decision. This club saw me grow from the Academy to the first team, shaped me as a player and as a person, and gave me the opportunity to live experiences that I will always carry with me.”

Benjamin made his official debut for the Herons in Major League Soccer in 2023 and went on to play 101 matches, scoring 8 goals. He was also an important part of the two trophies the club has won in its history—both since the arrival of Lionel Messi—the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

“I am grateful to the fans for their support, to my coaches, teammates, staff and everyone who made this road possible, especially to the Mas and Beckham families,” continued the message from the American midfielder. “I leave knowing that I gave my all every day with this shirt and with the tranquility of having honored the place I got to occupy.”

On his future at Parma, Cremaschi expressed optimism. “Now it’s my turn to face new challenges, step out of my comfort zone, and continue to grow personally and professionally,” he said. “Inter Miami will always be part of my history and who I am. Thank you for these unforgettable years.”

The controversy between Cremaschi and Mascherano

Cremaschi’s departure comes just weeks after he publicly questioned decisions made by coach Javier Mascherano. “I go to the games and I have no idea where I’m going to play,” said the young player, referring to how he was deployed this season in a variety of roles including central midfielder, wide midfielder, and even full-back.

“I’m frustrated, I want to play,” Cremaschi admitted. “I’ve played very little in these recent games, and I don’t think it’s because of my level. I feel good and imagine it’s for other reasons, but I’m going to keep trying.”

Cremaschi’s transfer to Parma

As Cremaschi said goodbye on social media, the Herons announced the terms of the midfielder’s move to Serie A. “Inter Miami CF loans Homegrown Player Benjamin Cremaschi to Italian Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913 through June 2026,” the club announced. “Parma will also hold an option to purchase the midfielder.”

For Cremaschi, the change won’t just be about a new club and country—it also means a shift in expectations. Since Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami have become one of the strongest teams in MLS and now start each season with title ambitions. Parma, on the other hand, face a very different reality.

The Italian side began the 2025–26 season with disappointing results. They lost 2–0 to Juventus in their Serie A opener and followed it up with a 1–1 draw against Atalanta last weekend. One bright spot has been the Coppa Italia, where they advanced after defeating Pescara and will face Spezia in the round of 16.