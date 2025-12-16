Lamine Yamal could be impacted by major Barcelona managerial shake-up amid reported billionaire offer

Lamine Yamal has emerged as one of FC Barcelona’s brightest revelations in recent years, arriving at a crucial moment as the club continues to battle serious financial constraints. Now firmly established as one of the team’s cornerstone players, Yamal could soon find himself affected by a major managerial shake-up, as reports suggest a historic billionaire offer could be on the table for the club.

One of the most pressing issues Barcelona have faced in recent years, and one that even contributed to the departure of club legend Lionel Messi, has been their fragile financial situation. Massive transfer spending, an inflated wage bill, and the ambitious Camp Nou redevelopment project have pushed the club to the brink, creating a debt crisis that may soon force transformative decisions.

According to El Chiringuito journalist François Gallardo, Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is preparing a €10 billion offer to purchase FC Barcelona. After making a significant investment in the Premier League through the Public Investment Fund’s acquisition of Newcastle United, Saudi leadership has reportedly identified the Catalan giants as a potential next target.

In Forbes’ 2024 ranking of the world’s most valuable soccer clubs, Barcelona placed third with a valuation of $5.6 billion, trailing only Manchester United ($6.55B) and Real Madrid ($6.6B). With club debt exceeding $2.5 billion and ongoing struggles to meet registration requirements without securing new sponsorships, a potential takeover could represent a financial lifeline for the institution.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

Already asserting influence in Formula 1 and boxing, Saudi Arabia has made an aggressive push to establish itself as a global power in soccer. That effort has included heavy investment in the Saudi Pro League, headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo and other international stars, as well as securing hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup. Within that broader expansion strategy, a move for Barcelona would be unprecedented but transformative.

Bin Salman facing multiple obstacles in potential Barcelona takeover

Despite generating some of the highest annual revenues in world soccer, Barcelona’s mounting debt has severely limited its spending power, allowing just €23 million in transfer expenditures during the most recent window. With Mohammed bin Salman’s reported personal wealth estimated at $25 billion (and his family’s assets approaching $1.3 trillion) the financial burden itself would not be a major obstacle.

The primary challenge, however, lies in Barcelona’s ownership structure. Like Real Madrid, Athletic Club, and Osasuna, Barcelona is owned by its socios, or club members, rather than a private individual or corporation. These members elect the club president and play a central role in determining the club’s future direction.

For a €10 billion takeover bid to move forward, Barcelona would first need approval from its board, followed by a vote from its membership to fundamentally alter the ownership model. While such a shift remains highly unlikely given the club’s history and identity, the severity of Barcelona’s financial situation means the possibility may no longer be automatically dismissed.

