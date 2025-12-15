Trending topics:
Robert Lewandowski takes a step on his future: The Polish striker's agent meets with Barcelona to clarify his intentions

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on from the bench.
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on from the bench.

Despite being 37 years old, Robert Lewandowski continues to play a crucial role for Barcelona, consistently maintaining a strong scoring rate. However, the Polish player’s contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, and discussions about a renewal have yet to take place, leaving his future uncertain. To bridge this gap, the striker’s agent reportedly met with Barcelona to convey Lewandowski’s intentions and propose a solution.

According to Diario Sport, Pini Zahavi, Robert Lewandowski’s agent, met with Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, to discuss the Polish striker’s future. During the two-hour meeting, Zahavi emphasized that the veteran striker is eager to stay at Barcelona beyond June 2026, citing his peak physical condition as a key factor. The report also notes Lewandowski’s willingness to lower his salary expectations to continue with the team.

Lewandowski’s performance in the 2025-26 season raises numerous doubts about his contract renewal.After 17 games, the Polish striker has scored 8 goals, a significant drop from his previous season’s record. However, if the 37-year-old star agrees to a rotational role, a one-season contract extension could offer the team some temporary relief.

As a leader in the dressing room, Robert has remained a key player in Hansi Flick’s team, with him still considering the Polish as one of the most dangerous strikers in the world. Additionally, Lewandowski’s experience could make the difference in the big stages. However, the Polish player’s injuries this season mean that the club is taking its time and avoiding any hasty decisions.

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

Robert Lewandowski still needs to regain his impact at Barcelona

Unlike in previous seasons, Robert Lewandowski has struggled to make an impact with Barcelona. As he deals with physical issues, he has taken time to regain his scoring rhythm, placing him outside the top three goalscorers in LaLiga this season. If the veteran wants to remain with the team, he must rediscover his effectiveness in front of goal—something that has been missing this season.

Lewandowski’s Champions League goalscoring drought preventing him from reaching all-time record held by Messi

see also

Lewandowski’s Champions League goalscoring drought preventing him from reaching all-time record held by Messi

Lewandowski’s continuity at Barcelona could reshape priorities

If Robert Lewandowski manages to reach an agreement with Barcelona for his renewal, the team could refocus its transfer market objectives. With Ferran in top-scoring form, the Polish striker as a game changer could alleviate the team’s doubts, allowing them to focus on strengthening the defense and the left wing, which could become an absolute priority.

With uncertainty surrounding Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, Barcelona could look for a left-footed center back to maintain the balance lost with the departure of Iñigo Martinez. Therefore, the team could target a world-class player in that position, along with the signing of a young left winger. In case Lewandowski does not stay, the club would be forced to strengthen its attack, changing its priorities and not pursuing team stability.

