Kylian Mbappe’s status revealed: Will Real Madrid star face Getafe in La Liga this weekend after injury scare with France?

The calm before the storm has settled at Valdebebas, where Real Madrid has been holding its breath over the fitness of Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar’s brilliant start to life in Spain has been momentarily shadowed by another worrying knock — a fresh ankle injury suffered on international duty. Yet as Madrid prepares for its next La Liga battle, an encouraging update has emerged, one that could shape not only the upcoming fixture against Getafe but the team’s momentum heading into a crucial stretch of the season.

Mbappe’s impact since joining Real Madrid has been as immediate as it has been electrifying. The 26-year-old has scored 17 goals and delivered four assists in just 13 matches across all competitions, lighting up both La Liga and the Champions League. But during France’s 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan, a familiar image sparked concern — Mbappe grimacing, clutching his right ankle, and signaling to the bench with ten minutes to play.

He had been the star of the night, scoring once and assisting another before being forced off. The French bench, led by Didier Deschamps, looked alarmed as the captain limped off the pitch. France went on to win comfortably, but the headlines quickly shifted to the health of its talisman.

According to the French Football Federation (FFF), “Mbappe is not fit to play in Monday’s match against Iceland in Reykjavik due to a blow to the right ankle.” The statement raised concerns, given that it was the same ankle he had hurt just a week earlier against Villarreal, a match in which he also needed treatment before being substituted.

Tweet placeholder

Deschamps later confirmed the diagnosis, telling Telefoot: “It’s the same ankle where he was hurt. The pain decreases when he rests. In a match, contacts are inevitably going to happen… He has discomfort that is not ideal for him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madrid’s immediate response

Upon returning from international duty, Mbappe flew directly to Madrid for further evaluation. Tests at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training center confirmed that there was no bone damage, but the club’s medical staff recommended a short rest period to prevent aggravating the injury.

EFE reported that the forward would be given three full days of rest before resuming light training. The plan, approved by Xabi Alonso and his medical team, is to have him fit for the weekend’s trip to Getafe. “The goal is to have him ready for the La Liga clash against Getafe,” stated the report, emphasizing that the decision to rest him is precautionary rather than reactionary.

Mbappe has since been monitored closely by the club, with no signs of swelling or structural damage detected. While his frustration after being forced off for France was visible, the forward is said to be in good spirits and eager to return to action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

The update everyone was waiting for

The tension in Madrid eased late Sunday, when The Athletic confirmed that the French superstar is expected to be fit and available to face Getafe. The report described the issue as “very minor,” and the Frenchman should train normally with his teammates in the coming days.

This news comes as a huge relief to Los Blancos supporters, especially given the club’s demanding calendar. After Getafe, Real Madrid faces Juventus in the Champions League before the season’s first El Clasico against Barcelona — a stretch that could define the early title race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even so, Alonso now faces a delicate decision: whether to play Mbappe against Getafe or preserve him for the high-stakes matches that follow. The Spanish coach may opt for caution, knowing that his star man has been forced off in his last two appearances for club and country.