Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid reportedly target Michael Olise in $185 million move from Bayern Munich

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Michael Olise of FC Bayern Munich.
© Angel Martinez/Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Michael Olise of FC Bayern Munich.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have shown themselves to be quite limited offensively, as Vinicius Jr. has not been at his best and Kylian Mbappé faced physical issues. In this context, Michael Olise emerges as the ideal solution to their problems, being a target for the next season. In fact, the Spanish side is reportedly considering making a $185 million offer to Bayern Munich for the Frenchman.

According to Christian Falk, via CF Bayern Insider, Michael Olise’s brilliant performance at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium has caught Real Madrid’s attention. As a result, president Florentino Pérez is determined to pursue his signing, preparing a €160 million offer (around $185 million) to Bayern Munich. Far from being competition for Mbappé or Vinícius, the Frenchman would be an ideal complement.

With a contract until 2029, the German side are in no rush to sell Olise, as he does not have a release clause. In addition, they have made it clear that they would not sell him even for an offer exceeding $200 million, labeling Michael as untouchable. With this, Bayern Munich aim to establish him as the cornerstone of their future project, ahead of Lennart Karl or Jamal Musiala.

While Michael Olise is quite comfortable at Bayern Munich, Real Madrid’s interest could push him to consider a departure from the club. However, this is far from simple, as he is unique in his position within the German side and is the future star of the squad—something he would not necessarily have at the Spanish side. Moreover, coach Vincent Kompany has brought out his best version, being a key factor in maintaining his continuity at the Bundesliga side.

Bayern Munich&#039;s Michael Olise

Michael Olise of Bayern Munich.

Michael Olise emerges as Bayern Munich’s most influential player

Vincent Kompany has managed to establish Bayern Munich as one of the best sporting projects in Europe. With his imposing style of play, Harry Kane and Luis Díaz have been able to bring out their best versions, leading the team in scoring. Nevertheless, Michael Olise stands out as the most decisive player in the entire squad, delivering masterclass performances throughout the season.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid lose to Bayern Munich, led by Luis Díaz and Harry Kane in the Champions League

see also

Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid lose to Bayern Munich, led by Luis Díaz and Harry Kane in the Champions League

Unlike Kane or Díaz, Olise is a player capable of shining both centrally and out wide. With his tactical intelligence and pace, the Frenchman has managed to become the most decisive player on the team. In addition, he consistently finds space to break on the counter, being the focal point of the attack against Real Madrid. Alongside this, he has been highly productive, scoring 16 goals and providing 25 assists.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mbappe joins Messi, Ronaldo in elite Champions League scorers group after Bayern Munich goal

Mbappe joins Messi, Ronaldo in elite Champions League scorers group after Bayern Munich goal

Kylian Mbappe scored for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich and joined stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a select UEFA Champions League group.

Is Kylian Mbappé playing today? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League Quarterfinals

Is Kylian Mbappé playing today? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League Quarterfinals

After a heroic victory over Manchester City, Real Madrid look to secure their place in the Champions League semifinals, facing Bayern Munich. For this, fans are closely monitoring the status of Kylian Mbappé, who could play a key role in today’s match.

Kylian Mbappe backed by coach Arbeloa ahead of Bayern Munich clash: ‘He knows what Real Madrid is’

Kylian Mbappe backed by coach Arbeloa ahead of Bayern Munich clash: ‘He knows what Real Madrid is’

Ahead of the clash against Bayern Munich, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa backed Kylian Mbappe with a bold statement: "He knows what Real Madrid is."

Vinicius Jr. shuts down rumors on his potential Real Madrid departure: ‘It’s the club of my dreams’

Vinicius Jr. shuts down rumors on his potential Real Madrid departure: ‘It’s the club of my dreams’

With no renewal agreement reached yet, Vinicius Jr.’s future at Real Madrid remains one of the biggest uncertainties, fueling rumors of a possible departure. In response, the Brazilian has come out to dismiss this information, making his intentions clear.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo