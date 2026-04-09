Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid reportedly target Michael Olise in $185 million move from Bayern Munich

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have shown themselves to be quite limited offensively, as Vinicius Jr. has not been at his best and Kylian Mbappé faced physical issues. In this context, Michael Olise emerges as the ideal solution to their problems, being a target for the next season. In fact, the Spanish side is reportedly considering making a $185 million offer to Bayern Munich for the Frenchman.

According to Christian Falk, via CF Bayern Insider, Michael Olise’s brilliant performance at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium has caught Real Madrid’s attention. As a result, president Florentino Pérez is determined to pursue his signing, preparing a €160 million offer (around $185 million) to Bayern Munich. Far from being competition for Mbappé or Vinícius, the Frenchman would be an ideal complement.

With a contract until 2029, the German side are in no rush to sell Olise, as he does not have a release clause. In addition, they have made it clear that they would not sell him even for an offer exceeding $200 million, labeling Michael as untouchable. With this, Bayern Munich aim to establish him as the cornerstone of their future project, ahead of Lennart Karl or Jamal Musiala.

While Michael Olise is quite comfortable at Bayern Munich, Real Madrid’s interest could push him to consider a departure from the club. However, this is far from simple, as he is unique in his position within the German side and is the future star of the squad—something he would not necessarily have at the Spanish side. Moreover, coach Vincent Kompany has brought out his best version, being a key factor in maintaining his continuity at the Bundesliga side.

Michael Olise of Bayern Munich.

Michael Olise emerges as Bayern Munich’s most influential player

Vincent Kompany has managed to establish Bayern Munich as one of the best sporting projects in Europe. With his imposing style of play, Harry Kane and Luis Díaz have been able to bring out their best versions, leading the team in scoring. Nevertheless, Michael Olise stands out as the most decisive player in the entire squad, delivering masterclass performances throughout the season.

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see also Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid lose to Bayern Munich, led by Luis Díaz and Harry Kane in the Champions League

Unlike Kane or Díaz, Olise is a player capable of shining both centrally and out wide. With his tactical intelligence and pace, the Frenchman has managed to become the most decisive player on the team. In addition, he consistently finds space to break on the counter, being the focal point of the attack against Real Madrid. Alongside this, he has been highly productive, scoring 16 goals and providing 25 assists.