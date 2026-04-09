AC Milan reportedly prepare €5 million contract offer for Leon Goretzka ahead of 2026-27 season

Throughout the season, AC Milan have struggled to find consistency in their performances, accumulating a series of draws and criticism of their play. In response, they are targeting radical changes to their squad, identifying Leon Goretzka’s arrival as their marquee reinforcement. Seeking to secure his signing for the 2026–27 season, the Rossoneri are reportedly preparing a formal contract offer worth €5 million.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are determined to pursue the signing of Leon Goretzka as free agent from Bayern Munich, offering him a three-year contract worth €5 million per season. With this, they are making their best possible offer to the German, outbidding his suitors by offering more years and a significantly stronger overall package. Despite this, the 31-year-old midfielder has not made a final decision.

AC Milan are not the only club interested in Goretzka’s signing, as Juventus, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Napoli, Inter Milan, and Fenerbahçe are also in the race. For this reason, the Rossoneri must not only present a strong salary offer, but also a competitive sporting project. Securing a place in the UEFA Champions League could be a first step, but they would also need to promise further changes to their squad.

Leon Goretzka may boost AC Milan midfield consistency

Massimiliano Allegri has decided to rely on Luka Modrić and Adrien Rabiot as key pieces in midfield. Nevertheless, the Rossoneri have struggled to find consistency, remaining lacking in creativity and attacking threat. Given this, the potential arrival of Leon Goretzka could be a significant boost for the team, as he could bring balance and provide creative freedom.

Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich replaces Joshua Kimmich.

As a box-to-box profile, Goretzka would arrive to occupy the base of AC Milan’s midfield alongside Modrić. With this, he could offer greater defensive balance during matches, which could relieve Rabiot of responsibilities and allow him to shine more offensively. In addition, the German could be key in counterattacks, offering the kind of offensive contribution that Ruben Loftus-Cheek used to provide at his best.

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Goretzka lack of playing time could pose challenge at AC Milan

Unlike previous seasons, Leon Goretzka has become a rotational player at Bayern Munich. In the current campaign, he has played 1,835 minutes, mostly coming on as a substitute for Aleksandar Pavlović, completing 90 minutes only a few times. Given this, he has seen a noticeable drop in his level, showing his lack of continuity. For this reason, AC Milan could face the challenge of restoring the best version of the 31-year-old star.