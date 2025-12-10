Trending topics:
Champions League
Kylian Mbappe watches another record fall: Lamine Yamal surpasses Real Madrid star with groundbreaking UEFA Champions League attacking milestone

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© David Ramos/Michael Regan/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

The Champions League loves a prodigy, and on a tense night at Camp Nou, Lamine Yamal showed once again why European soccer is increasingly being shaped by his left foot. Barcelona fought back at Camp Nou to secure a crucial win, and along the way, Lamine Yamal produced a milestone moment that pushed Kylian Mbappe aside in the competition’s history — a detail that becomes even more striking upon closer review.

The Catalans did not stroll to victory; the match demanded resilience. Eintracht Frankfurt struck first through Ansgar Knauff, unsettling a Camp Nou crowd already aware of how much the club needed the points. But Hansi Flick’s side responded in the second half with purpose, clarity, and their usual reliance on youth.

Two headers from Jules Kounde completed the turnaround, with both Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal supplying the assists. The decisive moment, however, belonged unmistakably to the teenager. His curling cross for Kounde’s winner did more than unlock the match—it unlocked history.

Yamal’s assist had pushed him into territory no teenager in Champions League history had ever reached. With 14 direct goal involvements (seven goals and seven assists), Lamine Yamal broke Kylian Mbappe’s 2017 record of 13 and became the youngest player to achieve this feat in UEFA Champions League history. At just 18 years and 148 days old, Yamal now stands alone.

This is not a marginal statistic; this is an era-defining shift. Mbappe’s teenage mythology in Europe—once considered untouchable—is beginning to be rewritten by a Barcelona forward who is still months away from his 19th birthday.

All-time teenage UEFA Champions League involvement list

There was one drawback. Yamal picked up his third booking of the competition, triggering a one-match suspension for Barcelona’s next Champions League outing against Slavia Prague. Flick acknowledged the frustration but insisted protection was necessary.

Still, suspension or not, the momentum of this campaign is clearly his. He continues to set standards that once belonged to global superstars such as Mbappe, Raul, and Bellingham. The updated all-time teenage Champions League involvement list confirms the changing of an era:

  1. Lamine Yamal: 14
  2. Kylian Mbappe: 13
  3. Raul: 7
  4. Jude Bellingham: 6
  5. Rodrygo: 6
  6. Theo Walcott: 6
The gap between first and second place feels symbolic: a Barcelona teenager overtaking a Real Madrid superstar as the defining face of European youth production.

