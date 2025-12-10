Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Mohamed Salah’s tug-of-war with Liverpool escalates: Egypt rallies behind veteran as coach’s seven-word plea sends AFCON warning to Arne Slot

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Mohamed Salah of Egypt looks on during the International Friendly between Portugal and Egypt.
© Robert Hradil/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Egypt looks on during the International Friendly between Portugal and Egypt.

The storm surrounding Mohamed Salah and his fractured relationship with Liverpool has intensified just days before the forward departs for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), creating a collision of club crisis and national unity. What began as a shock post-match outburst at Elland Road has now spiraled into a saga watched closely across England and Egypt — a saga deepened further after the Pharaohs’ head coach issued a heartfelt seven-word declaration.

The combination of deteriorating form, a humiliating league position, and a seismic break in trust has left Liverpool in the most precarious moment of its season — and Salah at the center of a storm he did not expect in the twilight of his storied career. The 33-year-old’s frustration broke into public view after Liverpool’s chaotic 3-3 draw with Leeds, where he sat unused on the bench for the third consecutive match. For a player who has defined an era at Anfield, the message was unmistakable — and painfully personal.

“I’m very, very disappointed to be fair,” Salah told reporters, as relayed in post-match coverage. “I have done so much for this club down the years… Now I’m sitting on the bench, and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus.” Those remarks were met with silence from the club hierarchy but plenty of noise from pundits. Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher labelled the comments a “disgrace,” while Wayne Rooney suggested the Egyptian was “destroying his legacy.”

Behind the scenes, tensions grew. Salah also suggested that promises made in the summer were not kept, hinting at a breakdown in trust with manager Arne Slot“I got a lot of promises in the summer… and now I’m on the bench,” he said. The fallout was immediate: Liverpool omitted its all-time Premier League top scorer from the squad that traveled to face Inter in the Champions League — a clear escalation in the conflict.

Liverpool&#039;s Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on as Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, is seen during a Liverpool Training Session.

Egypt steps in: Teammates and coach show open support as AFCON looms

While Liverpool wrestles with internal discord, Egypt’s national team has moved firmly in the opposite direction — rallying around their captain with unity and affection. Striker Ahmed “Kouka” Hassan spoke for many players when he defended Salah publicly. “Players like him do not get benched,” Kouka wrote on social media. “Mo is not just a teammate; he’s a leader, a legend for club and country… Moments like this pass; what stays is your greatness.”

Advertisement

Winger Zizo posted simply: “Liverpool’s greatest legend of all time.” What’s more, goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy added: “Always the best.” And then came the seven-word message from head coach Hossam Hassan: “Always a symbol of determination and strength.” Those words hit differently — not just a statement of support, but a reaffirmation of what Salah represents to a nation preparing for another continental campaign.

Tweet placeholder
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Arne Slot does not close the door on Mohamed Salah: Liverpool coach hints the key step the Egyptian needs for a comeback

Arne Slot does not close the door on Mohamed Salah: Liverpool coach hints the key step the Egyptian needs for a comeback

After securing a crucial victory against Inter Milan, Arne Slot solidified his standing at Liverpool amid rumors of his departure. Taking advantage of the situation, the coach did not dismiss the possibility of Mohamed Salah's return, but he hints a key condition for it to happen.

Mohamed Salah’s real intentions behind recent Liverpool controversy statements discussed by club legend Carragher

Mohamed Salah’s real intentions behind recent Liverpool controversy statements discussed by club legend Carragher

Following Mohamed Salah critical comments, Liverpool chose to exclude him from their Champions League match, prompting a tense relation. Reds’ legend Jamie Carragher weighed in on the situation, providing insights into the veteran's true intentions with his words.

Xabi Alonso gets real on his future: Real Madrid coach delivers surprising answer on potential move to Liverpool

Xabi Alonso gets real on his future: Real Madrid coach delivers surprising answer on potential move to Liverpool

Although Xabi Alonso promised to usher in a successful era at Real Madrid, inconsistent results have cast doubt on his future. In light of this, Liverpool's circumstances have positioned him as a potential candidate, prompting the Spaniard coach to deliver a surprising response.

Gareth Bale reveals inside details of his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid: ‘Never had anything’

Gareth Bale reveals inside details of his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid: ‘Never had anything’

Following Gareth Bale’s arrival at Real Madrid in 2013, there were rumors about a tense rivalry between him and Cristiano Ronaldo for the team’s leadership. With several years on his departure, the Welshman decided to reveal key details about his relationship with the Portuguese star.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo