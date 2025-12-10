Mohamed Salah’s tug-of-war with Liverpool escalates: Egypt rallies behind veteran as coach’s seven-word plea sends AFCON warning to Arne Slot

The storm surrounding Mohamed Salah and his fractured relationship with Liverpool has intensified just days before the forward departs for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), creating a collision of club crisis and national unity. What began as a shock post-match outburst at Elland Road has now spiraled into a saga watched closely across England and Egypt — a saga deepened further after the Pharaohs’ head coach issued a heartfelt seven-word declaration.

The combination of deteriorating form, a humiliating league position, and a seismic break in trust has left Liverpool in the most precarious moment of its season — and Salah at the center of a storm he did not expect in the twilight of his storied career. The 33-year-old’s frustration broke into public view after Liverpool’s chaotic 3-3 draw with Leeds, where he sat unused on the bench for the third consecutive match. For a player who has defined an era at Anfield, the message was unmistakable — and painfully personal.

“I’m very, very disappointed to be fair,” Salah told reporters, as relayed in post-match coverage. “I have done so much for this club down the years… Now I’m sitting on the bench, and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus.” Those remarks were met with silence from the club hierarchy but plenty of noise from pundits. Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher labelled the comments a “disgrace,” while Wayne Rooney suggested the Egyptian was “destroying his legacy.”

Behind the scenes, tensions grew. Salah also suggested that promises made in the summer were not kept, hinting at a breakdown in trust with manager Arne Slot. “I got a lot of promises in the summer… and now I’m on the bench,” he said. The fallout was immediate: Liverpool omitted its all-time Premier League top scorer from the squad that traveled to face Inter in the Champions League — a clear escalation in the conflict.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on as Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, is seen during a Liverpool Training Session.

Egypt steps in: Teammates and coach show open support as AFCON looms

While Liverpool wrestles with internal discord, Egypt’s national team has moved firmly in the opposite direction — rallying around their captain with unity and affection. Striker Ahmed “Kouka” Hassan spoke for many players when he defended Salah publicly. “Players like him do not get benched,” Kouka wrote on social media. “Mo is not just a teammate; he’s a leader, a legend for club and country… Moments like this pass; what stays is your greatness.”

Winger Zizo posted simply: “Liverpool’s greatest legend of all time.” What’s more, goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy added: “Always the best.” And then came the seven-word message from head coach Hossam Hassan: “Always a symbol of determination and strength.” Those words hit differently — not just a statement of support, but a reaffirmation of what Salah represents to a nation preparing for another continental campaign.