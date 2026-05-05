Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed lineups for second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals

Arsenal host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, May 5, for the decisive second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinals. While both powerhouse clubs are navigating nagging fitness concerns, they are each expected to push their stars to the limit to secure a ticket to the final in Budapest.

The Gunners struck first in the opening leg after David Hancko was whistled for a foul on Viktor Gyokeres inside the area, with the striker clinicaly converting in the 44th minute. However, Atletico showed their trademark resilience, leveling the score after a Benjamin White handball gifted Julian Alvarez a penalty of his own to knot the game.

Following the 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, the tie will be decided in North London. This marks the third meeting between Arsenal and Atletico this season; their first clash came during the UCL league phase, where the Gunners cruised to a dominant 4-0 victory at the Emirates, a result Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to replicate.

Injury updates and key returns

A major concern for Atletico Madrid following the first leg was the health of Julian Alvarez, though manager Diego Simeone was quick to downplay the severity of the Argentine’s second-half exit. Additionally, Alexander Sorloth, who missed the first leg due to discomfort, was rested over the weekend and is expected to be at peak fitness for Tuesday’s clash.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid is challenged by Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice of Arsenal.

Los Colchoneros traveled from Spain to England with a 21-man squad, missing only Nicolas Gonzalez and midfielder Pablo Barrios. On a positive note, veteran defender Jose Maria Gimenez has recovered from an injury sustained in early April and is expected to provide a defensive boost from the substitutes’ bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Champions League 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

On the Gunners’ side, Mikel Arteta confirmed during Monday’s press conference that both Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard are fit and available. The most notable absences remain Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber; Merino is sidelined for the remainder of the season, while Timber continues to struggle with ongoing fitness issues.

Confirmed lineups for Arsenal and Atletico Madrid

Arsenal’s confirmed lineup (4-3-3): David Raya; Benjamin White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Eberechi Eze, Miles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard.

Head coach: Mikel Arteta.

Atletico Madrid’s confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Marc Pubill, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Head coach: Diego Simeone.

Advertisement