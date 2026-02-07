Kylian Mbappe ups the stakes with PSG legal battle far from over: Another twist in dispute emerges as Real Madrid star asks for additional $6.4m

The saga between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain refuses to fade quietly into history. Long after his high-profile exit and his move into a new chapter of his career, the Real Madrid superstar remains at the center of a legal storm that continues to haunt the club that once built its entire project around him. While many assumed the conflict had reached its conclusion, new developments suggest the dispute is entering yet another dramatic phase.

Mbappe’s name remains synonymous with PSG’s modern era, and even now, his shadow still looms over the club. This time, the controversy has resurfaced not on the pitch, but in courtrooms and legal documents, where millions of dollars are still at stake.

The legal conflict between PSG and Mbappe dates back to the final months of his contract, which ended in the summer of 2024. After his departure, the French forward accused the club of failing to pay various salaries, bonuses, and contractual obligations.

In December 2025, the Paris labor tribunal delivered a decisive ruling in favor of the player. The court ordered the French giant to pay nearly $66.4 million, including around $60 million in unpaid wages and bonuses, as well as additional compensation tied to accrued leave and interest. Despite the ruling, the dispute never truly closed.

Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with Vitinha and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.

The hidden reason revealed

While the Parisians complied with part of the judgment, a crucial portion of the money remained unpaid. The club settled the $60 million related to salary and bonuses but failed to pay the remaining $6.4 million tied to paid leave and legal interest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That unresolved sum is now the center of a new escalation in the case. According to L’Equipe, Mbappe’s legal team recently sent a bailiff to PSG’s headquarters with a formal demand for immediate payment. The club was given an eight-day deadline to settle the outstanding amount or face serious legal consequences.

“Discussions are underway with the player’s representatives on the terms of payment of the remaining sums,” the club stated. “All salaries and bonuses owed to Kylian Mbappe have been paid in full by Paris Saint-Germain.” However, the Frenchman’s camp sees the matter differently.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bailiffs, deadlines, and what PSG risks losing

The arrival of a bailiff at PSG’s offices marks a dramatic escalation in the legal battle. The order demands that the remaining $6.4 million be paid within eight days, or the authorities could move to seize assets directly from the club’s accounts. Legal experts suggest this is not a symbolic gesture. If PSG fails to comply, enforcement measures could be triggered quickly, potentially embarrassing the club on a global stage.

The case has become one of the most high-profile financial disputes between a player and a club in modern soccer, underlining the growing power players have in legal battles over contracts and compensation.