Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic writes more history: Milan among just three clubs across Europe’s top leagues with jaw-dropping record

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring

In a season defined by relentless schedules, mounting pressure, and tactical evolution across the continent, Christian Pulisic has become a central figure in one of European soccer’s most remarkable campaigns. His club has quietly built a reputation for inevitability, consistency, and resilience; qualities that have placed it among the continent’s most elite sides.

While rivals across Europe’s biggest leagues stumble under the weight of expectations, Milan has continued to defy the chaos. And now, as winter tightens its grip on the soccer calendar, Pulisic finds himself linked to a rare statistical milestone that underlines just how extraordinary this season has been for the Rossoneri.

Across Europe’s top five leagues—the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1—consistency has been the rarest currency. Injuries, fixture congestion, and tactical experimentation have derailed even the strongest squads. But only three clubs across Europe’s top five leagues have suffered just one league defeat this season.

Those clubs are Bayern MunichBorussia Dortmund, and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan. This statistic places the Rossoneri in an elite trio, highlighting their sustained dominance in a campaign where most contenders have faltered multiple times. It is not just about brilliance; it is about avoiding collapse, managing pressure, and grinding out results week after week.

Tweet placeholder

How Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund’s seasons intertwined

Bayern Munich’s season has felt almost mechanical. The Bavarians’ structure, intensity, and attacking firepower have overwhelmed opponents across Germany. Their lone defeat came in a rare off-day against Augsburg on January 24, 2026, when defensive errors and missed opportunities punished their usually flawless system. However, since that 2-1 setback, Bayern has reasserted its authority, reminding the Bundesliga why it remains the benchmark.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s single defeat carries a familiar storyline. Niko Kovac’s only loss came away at Bayern Munich on October 18, 2025, a 2-1 loss that has long defined the Bundesliga title race.

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic’s Milan: Italy’s relentless contender

Then there is Milan, whose season began in a completely different emotional register. When the Red and Blacks opened their campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to newly promoted Cremonese on August 23, 2025, many feared the worst.

It was a painful déjà vu—a flashback to a previous season many supporters wanted to forget. A team that had finished eighth the year before seemed destined for another turbulent cycle. San Siro felt restless, the narrative felt familiar, and doubts surrounded Massimiliano Allegri’s rebuild.

Advertisement

But soccer seasons often hinge on strange turning points. And in retrospect, that defeat may have been a blessing in disguise, especially as Milan’s story has been built on balance and belief. Christian Pulisic has been one of the defining figures in their attack, combining creativity, goals, and leadership in a season that has reignited their Scudetto ambitions.

From early crisis to continuity: Allegri’s unbeaten run

What followed that opening-day loss has been nothing short of remarkable. Milan has not lost a single Serie A match since that defeat. With their victory in Bologna, it extended its unbeaten run to 22 consecutive league matches, a sequence unmatched anywhere in Europe’s top leagues during the 2025-26 season. Allegri’s side now holds the longest active unbeaten streak on the continent, standing above Bayern and Dortmund in terms of sheer continuity.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

The historical echoes are impossible to ignore. The last time Milan went on such a run in a single season was during the legendary 1992-93 campaign under Fabio Capello, when the team reached 23 matches without defeat. Interestingly, Milan’s unbeaten run will now not be extended by victory, but by absence. The club’s Matchday 24 fixture against Como was postponed, meaning they won’t have to step onto the pitch to defend their record.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s untouchable assist record suddenly under threat in 2025-26 with Harry Kane’s Bayern teammate Michael Olise closing in

Lionel Messi’s untouchable assist record suddenly under threat in 2025-26 with Harry Kane’s Bayern teammate Michael Olise closing in

Lionel Messi’s legacy has long been protected by numbers that feel untouchable. Even as eras change and styles evolve, certain benchmarks from his peak seasons have remained frozen in time.

Did Barcelona really tell Robert Lewandowski to stop scoring? Ex-Bayern star sets record straight on bizarre request with nine-word claim

Did Barcelona really tell Robert Lewandowski to stop scoring? Ex-Bayern star sets record straight on bizarre request with nine-word claim

The story sounds almost unbelievable in modern elite soccer: a world-class striker, signed to score goals, allegedly being asked to think twice about finding the net. Yet for Robert Lewandowski, the question has lingered ever since whispers emerged about a mysterious clause tied to his move from Bavaria to Catalonia.

Christian Pulisic surpasses Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in major scoring metric: Now Milan ace is hunting down Harry Kane’s record

Christian Pulisic surpasses Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in major scoring metric: Now Milan ace is hunting down Harry Kane’s record

The European scoring charts have taken on an unexpected shape in recent weeks, with Christian Pulisic joining names such as Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane in discussions that were once reserved only for the continent’s most reliable finishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo under fire as Saudi Pro League threatens to hit back with possible fine: What sanctions could Al-Nassr’s captain face if he continues boycott?

Cristiano Ronaldo under fire as Saudi Pro League threatens to hit back with possible fine: What sanctions could Al-Nassr’s captain face if he continues boycott?

The 41-year-old superstar, who joined Al-Nassr in early 2023, has found himself at the center of a growing controversy, one that could see him facing potential disciplinary action.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo