In a season defined by relentless schedules, mounting pressure, and tactical evolution across the continent, Christian Pulisic has become a central figure in one of European soccer’s most remarkable campaigns. His club has quietly built a reputation for inevitability, consistency, and resilience; qualities that have placed it among the continent’s most elite sides.

While rivals across Europe’s biggest leagues stumble under the weight of expectations, Milan has continued to defy the chaos. And now, as winter tightens its grip on the soccer calendar, Pulisic finds himself linked to a rare statistical milestone that underlines just how extraordinary this season has been for the Rossoneri.

Across Europe’s top five leagues—the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1—consistency has been the rarest currency. Injuries, fixture congestion, and tactical experimentation have derailed even the strongest squads. But only three clubs across Europe’s top five leagues have suffered just one league defeat this season.

Those clubs are Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan. This statistic places the Rossoneri in an elite trio, highlighting their sustained dominance in a campaign where most contenders have faltered multiple times. It is not just about brilliance; it is about avoiding collapse, managing pressure, and grinding out results week after week.

How Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund’s seasons intertwined

Bayern Munich’s season has felt almost mechanical. The Bavarians’ structure, intensity, and attacking firepower have overwhelmed opponents across Germany. Their lone defeat came in a rare off-day against Augsburg on January 24, 2026, when defensive errors and missed opportunities punished their usually flawless system. However, since that 2-1 setback, Bayern has reasserted its authority, reminding the Bundesliga why it remains the benchmark.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s single defeat carries a familiar storyline. Niko Kovac’s only loss came away at Bayern Munich on October 18, 2025, a 2-1 loss that has long defined the Bundesliga title race.

Christian Pulisic’s Milan: Italy’s relentless contender

Then there is Milan, whose season began in a completely different emotional register. When the Red and Blacks opened their campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to newly promoted Cremonese on August 23, 2025, many feared the worst.

It was a painful déjà vu—a flashback to a previous season many supporters wanted to forget. A team that had finished eighth the year before seemed destined for another turbulent cycle. San Siro felt restless, the narrative felt familiar, and doubts surrounded Massimiliano Allegri’s rebuild.

But soccer seasons often hinge on strange turning points. And in retrospect, that defeat may have been a blessing in disguise, especially as Milan’s story has been built on balance and belief. Christian Pulisic has been one of the defining figures in their attack, combining creativity, goals, and leadership in a season that has reignited their Scudetto ambitions.

From early crisis to continuity: Allegri’s unbeaten run

What followed that opening-day loss has been nothing short of remarkable. Milan has not lost a single Serie A match since that defeat. With their victory in Bologna, it extended its unbeaten run to 22 consecutive league matches, a sequence unmatched anywhere in Europe’s top leagues during the 2025-26 season. Allegri’s side now holds the longest active unbeaten streak on the continent, standing above Bayern and Dortmund in terms of sheer continuity.

The historical echoes are impossible to ignore. The last time Milan went on such a run in a single season was during the legendary 1992-93 campaign under Fabio Capello, when the team reached 23 matches without defeat. Interestingly, Milan’s unbeaten run will now not be extended by victory, but by absence. The club’s Matchday 24 fixture against Como was postponed, meaning they won’t have to step onto the pitch to defend their record.