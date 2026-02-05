Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappé suffers Champions League playoff blow as UEFA hands heavy suspension to Real Madrid star teammate

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid fell short of securing direct qualification to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and are now headed for the newly introduced playoff round. After slipping into the playoff zone, the French superstar has now been dealt an additional setback, as UEFA handed down a heavy suspension to one of his key teammates ahead of the decisive ties.

On Matchday 8 of the Champions League, Real Madrid dropped from third to ninth in the standings following Benfica’s dramatic 4-2 victory, sealed by an unlikely stoppage-time goal from the goalkeeper. With Benfica finishing 24th overall, the two sides are set to meet again in the knockout phase, though Los Blancos will do so without a crucial attacking option.

Following UEFA’s disciplinary ruling, Rodrygo Goes has been suspended for two matches after receiving a red card against Benfica, ruling him out of the entire playoff series. The Brazilian forward was sent off after protesting referee Davide Massa’s decisions, picking up two yellow cards in less than a minute.

Although the dismissal stemmed from two cautions, UEFA’s disciplinary committee upgraded the punishment to a two-game ban by invoking the article covering “insults or abusive language toward the officiating team,” extending Rodrygo’s absence beyond the standard one-match suspension.

Real Madrid&#039;s Rodrygo Goes looking on

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Rodrygo addressed the incident the following day on social media, issuing a public apology: “Yesterday I let myself get carried away in the moment when I complained about time-wasting. That’s not who I am. I had never been sent off playing for Real Madrid, and I am aware of the consequences. I apologize to the fans, the club, my teammates, and the coach. We will stay united and keep fighting for this badge and for this Champions League!

Yamal’s Barcelona and Mbappé’s Real Madrid compared by a Copa del Rey rival: ‘They are more predictable’

see also

Yamal’s Barcelona and Mbappé’s Real Madrid compared by a Copa del Rey rival: ‘They are more predictable’

The first leg against Benfica will be played on February 17 at Estádio da Luz, with the return leg scheduled for February 25 at the Santiago Bernabéu. After an uneven group-stage campaign, Real Madrid now face an even steeper challenge as they attempt to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Rodrygo isn’t the only absence

With head coach Alvaro Arbeloa under pressure to steady the ship, having a full squad available would have been crucial to avoiding another setback in Europe, specially following the shocking Copa del Rey elimination against Albacete. Instead, Real Madrid will be forced to navigate the playoff round significantly shorthanded.

Jude Bellingham will also miss the series after suffering an injury in the club’s most recent match against Rayo Vallecano. Medical tests revealed damage to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg, sidelining the English midfielder until early March and compounding Real Madrid’s problems at a critical stage of the season.

