Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly reignite talks for Argentine key player, 2025 MLS Cup winner

Lionel Messi has begun preparations for the 2026 MLS season with the World Cup also on the horizon, as Inter Miami continues to reshape its roster following the most active transfer window in club history. With the winter window still open, the Herons have reportedly reignited talks to secure the signing of an Argentine key player who was part of the club’s 2025 MLS Cup–winning squad.

With Sergio Busquets replaced by David Ayala and the additions of Germán Berterame and Dayne St. Clair, Inter Miami have significantly reinforced the core of the team, finding balance after several departures at the end of last season. However, one of the flaws exposed during the last two friendlies was the team’s difficulty progressing the ball from defense to attack, lacking a fundamental creative presence in midfield.

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Inter Miami have resumed negotiations to bring Baltasar Rodríguez back to the club. The MLS side recently submitted a counteroffer of $4.5 million to Racing Club, but talks stalled at the time. Now, the Herons are once again pushing to finalize the midfielder’s signing.

After joining Inter Miami on a one-year loan and initially struggling with injuries, Rodríguez established himself as a regular starter late in the 2025 season. He played a key role in the MLS Cup run, finishing the campaign with 22 appearances, three goals, and three assists. The midfielder returned to Racing Club for preseason training in Paraguay after Inter Miami opted not to trigger his purchase option.

Baltasar Rodriguez playing for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami reopened negotiations once the buy clause expired, forcing both clubs back to the table. In January, the Herons reportedly reached personal terms with the 22-year-old but failed to agree with Racing. Now, a deal valued at around $5 million is expected to be completed, which would see Rodríguez reunite with Messi’s squad.

In the first two preseason matches against Alianza Lima and Atlético Nacional, Inter Miami dominated possession but struggled to generate penetration in the final third. With Telasco Segovia still short of his early-2025 form following injury, Rodríguez’s return as a left-sided midfielder could provide both depth and a familiar tactical piece from the MLS Cup–winning side.

Could Inter Miami secure Rodríguez’s signing?

Racing Club are currently undergoing their own squad rebuild, particularly in midfield. Agustín Almendra has joined Liga MX side Necaxa, while top prospect Juan Nardoni is expected to move to Brazilian club Grêmio in a deal worth around $10 million. While those changes could open opportunities for Rodríguez, his role has remained limited.

With the Argentine Primera División already underway, Rodríguez has appeared as a substitute in two of Racing’s first three matches, totaling just 49 minutes of action. If head coach Javier Mascherano maintains the role Rodríguez held late last season, the midfielder would likely return as a regular starter alongside Messi, making a convincing offer enough for Inter Miami to bring back a key contributor from its 2025 MLS Cup triumph.

